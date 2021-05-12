‘Coping with Garden Rodents’ topic of May 17 Edmonds Floretum Club program

“Furry Fury: Coping with Garden Rodents” is the topic of the next Edmonds Floretum Garden Club program Monday, May 17.

The speaker is Dave Pehling of WSU Snohomish Extension.

The club will meet virtually starting at 10:30 a.m. for social time and 11 a.m. for club business, with the program starting at 11:15 a.m.

This meeting is open to members and non-members. To receive the Zoom link for the program, interested attendees should send an email to edmondsfloretum@hotmail.com.You can find Floretum online at edmondsfloretumgardenclub.org and on Facebook at facebook.com/EdmondsFloretumGardenClub.