Council learns more about small-cell wireless permitting, OKs 4th Avenue Cultural Corridor design work

Installation of small-cell wireless facilities in city rights of way continued to be a focus of the Edmonds City Council Tuesday night as councilmembers held a second round of discussions on the topic. At issue is a master permit application submitted by New Cingular Wireless to install such facilities, which has raised concerns among some councilmembers and residents.

Councilmembers Tuesday night focused on two issues: the possible health effects of the radio frequency (RF) emitted by any future 5G systems installed, and the aesthetic impact if numerous small-cell facilities were installed close together in the city.

New Cingular Wireless representative Carl Gipson noted that company is currently “contemplating just a handful of 4G small-cell nodes in the City of Edmonds to infill where the current 4G LTE signal may be suffering from exhaustion due to congestion issues…and where the network connectivity isn’t great as people try to learn and work from home.” He added that “at this point” the company has no plans to install a large number of small-cell facilities.

Councilmember Laura Johnson said that Gipson’s statement — “at this point” — was problematic. “While you are stating you are only contemplating a handful of them, this is just the beginning. People can pretty much read what would come, which would be more of them as you expand in the future.” The issue, she said, is “the aesethics side of it…and I feel that’s being downplayed.”

While New Cingular’s current plans do call for the small cells to house 4G technology, wireless representatives admitted that eventually 5G would replace 4G. New Cingular’s Ken Lyons also tackled the question of possible safety concerns related to 5G, noting that “with every facility we apply for in the City of Edmonds, we do have a statement that shows how much RF emissions our facilities have.” That includes both “macro facilities,” which are the cell towers, as well as the small-cell facilities. According to Lyons, the emissions represent “less than 5% of the FCC (Federal Communications Commission) emission requirements” for such facilities.

Attorney Angela Tinker of Lighthouse Law Group told the council Tuesday night that New Cingular did agree to the city’s terms — which it had previously opposed — requiring it to provide broad indemnity aimed at protecting the city against future lawsuits involving RF emissions.

New Cingular Wireless is the first carrier to request permission to place small-cell wireless facilities in the city, but it’s expeected that eventually other carriers will submit their own master permit applications. The master permit is the general authority that the city grants a telecommunications provider to place facilities in the city’s right of way.

In April 2019, the Edmonds City Council unanimously approved an ordinance governing the aesthetics of small cell wireless facilities in the city’s right of way; however, federal regulations don’t allow local or state governments to prohibit their installation altogether. The City of Portland, along with dozens of other local governments, filed a lawsuit against the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) regarding local governments’ ability to regulate 5G facilities, and that matter is now before the U.S. Supreme Court.

Responding to questions from councilmembers Tuesday, City Attorney Jeff Taraday reiterated that the council can’t deny permits based on health concerns, including those related to radio frequency emissions — and that only the federal government has that authority. “We certainly understand why the council and public might be frustrated by the position that this puts the city in,” Taraday said. “Basically the federal government is asking you to trust it that it is going to keep you safe .And hopefully they will.”

The council has two more meetings to discuss the small-cell wireless master permit application, including a public hearing on June 8 with final action set for June 15. You can read more about the first discussion at the council’s May 18 meeting here.

In other business, the council unanimously approved a motion to move forward with initial design plans for the 4th Avenue Cultural Corridor project. According to city staff, the preferred design — covering the section of 4th Avenue stretching from Main Street to the Edmonds Center for the Arts — was developed after years of community engagement and feedback. The project itself has been under discussion since 2004, and was the centerpiece of the city’s successful application to become the state’s first Creative District.

The idea is to provide a space for cultural events and street artists that also feature art elements and a pocket park. The preferred design features several elements that reflect public input, including one-way northbound traffic with parking on both sides of the street, and a landscaped strip separating the sidewalk from the roadway.

The current cost estimate is based on two phases of construction: The first, from Main to Daley Streets, is projected to be $5.9 million, while the second phase, from Dale to 3rd Avenue North, would be nearly $2 million.

While the council unanimously approved the initial Cultural Corridor design, there were reservations. The nearly $8 million estimate for the project generated discussion among councilmembers about whether it was wise to spend a large amount of money for a downtown project when other areas of Edmonds are ignored — especially as the city emphasizes the importance of reviewing new initiatives through an equity lens.

“I am firm we need to do a better job representing all of Edmonds,” Councilmember Laura Johnson said.

Councilmember Adrienne Fraley-Monillas, who lives in Edmonds’ Highway 99 neighborhood and has long been an advocate of neighborhood improvements there, asked about funding sources for the 4th Avenue Cultural Corridor. Economic Development Director Patrick Doherty noted that the Edmonds Center for the Arts, which has expressed support for the project, may be able to provide some funding support through private donations. Another possibility mentioned during the meeting was bond funding.

Some councilmembers and staff said they worried that if the city did not take action on the project, Edmonds could lose its Creative District designation when it comes up for recertification.

Also during the meeting, the council approved the city’s 2022-2027 Six-Year Transportation Improvement Program. Two other agenda items — the process for reviewing Edmonds Citizens Housing Commission recommendations and next steps for developing additional tree regulations — were postponed to a future meeting after the council ran out of time.

Finally, during council comments, Council President Susan Paine addressed a request from some residents that the council start hosting in-person meetings as soon as possible to ensure full citizen engagement. Paine said that her research indicates that other local government entities won’t be returning to face-to-face meetings until August or September, at the earliest.

You can watch the complete council meeting at this link.

— By Teresa Wippel