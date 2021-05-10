Council May 11 to discuss process for reviewing Housing Commission recommendations

An update on development activities in Edmonds, a performance review of the city’s Comprehensive Plan and a discussion about the process for reviewing Edmonds Citizens Housing Commission recommendations are among the items on the agenda for the Tuesday, May 11 Edmonds City Council business meeting.

Prior to the 7 p.m. regular meeting, the council will meet in its once-monthly committees, with the following items on the agenda:

4 p.m. Parks and Public Works

– Presentation of the 2022-2027 Six-Year Transportation Improvement Program

– 2020 Traffic Impact Fee Annual Report

– 10-foot street dedications along Puget Drive and 9th Avenue North adjacent to 1414 9th Ave. N.

– Report on bids for Phase 2 2021 Overlay Project

– Presentation of a professional services agreement with David Evans and Associates (DEA) for the Elm Way Walkway project

-WHPacific no cost-supplemental sgreement for the 84th Ave Overlay Project

– Presentation of a professional services agreement with KPG for the 76th Avenue West at 220th Street Southwest Intersection Improvements Project

– Renewal of Verizon cell tower lease at Five Corners

– Presentation of a supplement agreement with Blueline, LLC for construction management and inspection services

– 2020 Transportation Benefit District Report

5 p.m. Planning, Public Safety and Personnel

– PC Support Technician job description update

– Reorg of Clerk’s Office to Administrative Services – job description changes

6 p.m. Finance

-March Financial Report

All meetings are held virtually using the Zoom meeting platform. To join, comment, view, or listen to the Edmonds City Council Meeting in its entirety, paste the following into a web browser using a computer or smart phone: https://zoom.us/j/95798484261. Or join by phone: US: +1 253 215 8782 Webinar ID: 957 9848 4261

Committee meetings are work sessions for councilmembers and staff only with no public comment taken.

Those wishing to provide audience comments during the 7 p.m. meeting using a computer or smart phone are instructed to raise a virtual hand to be recognized. Persons who want to provide audience comments by dial-up phone are instructed to press *9 to raise a hand. When prompted, press *6 to unmute.

In addition to Zoom, regular council meetings beginning at 7 p.m. are streamed live on the council meeting webpage, Comcast channel 21, and Ziply channel 39.