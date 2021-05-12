Council starts conversation about housing recommendations; receives update on development projects

During its Tuesday, May 11 business meeting, the Edmonds City Council began considering next steps for reviewing recommendations made by the Edmonds Citizens Housing Commisison, and also was updated on development projects citywide — from single-family homes to apartments to commercial projects.

Many of those projects were highlighted through photos shared by Edmonds Building Official Leif Bjorback, who noted that the city current has 48 issued permits for single-family homes. He also pointed to a number of townhome projects, adding that “we have been seeing an increase in townhouse-style construction over what we’ve seen in the recent past, and I think this is true in multifamily construction in general.”

The update on new development projects provided a backdrop for the council’s discussion on housing, although councilmembers didn’t make any decisions Tuesday night regarding how to proceed with the ecommendations. That’s because two councilmembers were absent during the discussion (Diane Buckshnis is on vacation and Adrienne Fraley-Monillas had to leave the meeting early due to an emergency) so the council agreed to continue the agenda item to next week.

However, those present did have an opportunity to hear from Development Services Director Shane Hope, who talked about ways the council could approach the housing commission’s policy recommendations. After reviewing each recommendation, along with public input and additional information, the council could choose one of four actions, Hope said:

Take no action to move the recommendation forward.

Send the recommendation (or a set of recommendations) to the Edmonds Planning Board for more review, research, and the development of any options for council consideration.

Direct staff to conduct a more detailed study and/or possible options be developed for further council consideration.

Direct that specific action be taken toward implementing the recommendation in some form.

Hope explained that of the housing commission’s 15 recommendations, nine affect the city’s Comprehensive Plan and/or zoning regulations — and as a result are subject to planning board review before the council considers final action. Those nine recommendations are:

Missing Middle Housing in Single-Family Neighborhoods

Equity Housing Incentives

Medium Density Single Family Housing

Neighborhood Village Subarea Planning

Cluster/Cottage Housing

Detached Accessory Dwelling Units

Inclusionary Zoning

Multi-Family Design Standards

Update Comprehensive Plan to Include “Parking Solutions” as a Goal in Transportation Element.

The other six recommendations, however, don’t need planning board input before council action. Those six are:

Multi-Family Tax Exemption

Use of Existing Sales Tax Revenue for Affordable and Supportive Housing

County Implementation of Sales and Use Tax for Housing and Related Services

Edmonds-HASCO Interlocal Agreement

Develop Community Housing Partners

Eliminate Discriminatory Provisions in Covenants and Deeds.

One of those six — an interlocal agreement between the City of Edmonds and HASCO (the Housing Authority of Snohomish County) — was approved by the council last week, leaving five to still be addressed.

Hope then offered two possible options for councilmembers to move forward in addressing next steps for the 14 remaining recommendations. Under Option 1, which she described as “Divide the work first,” the council would consider issues in two or more batches between late spring or fall 2021. (She recommended not including the Multifamily Tax Exemption as part of this work, because it is “technically complex” and can wait until early 2022.) Those policies that require planning board consideration would be forwarded to the board for further work and recommendations. The council would then have a more extensive review and public process, probably beginning in early 2022 and extending through fall 2022 or later.