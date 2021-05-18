Day one of filing draws candidates for local elections; deadline May 21

The first day of filing week for local elections drew a flurry of activity, according to candidate listings at the state’s voter.votewa.gov website.

Candidates have until 5 p.m. this Friday, May 21 to file for a range of local offices, including Edmonds City Council and Municipal Court Judge, Town of Woodway Council, Edmonds School Board, Edmonds Port Commission, Olympic View Water District, Public Hospital District 2, and South Snohomish County Fire & Rescue.

Those races that draw three candidates or more will appear on the Aug. 4 primary election ballot, and so far Edmonds City Council Position 2 is the only race in that category. The top two candidates for each position will appear on the Nov. 2 general election ballot.

The newly formed Edmonds Civic Roundtable weighed in Monday, encouraging candidates to throw their hat into the ring this year. “Democracy can only work with public participation” said organization chair Tom Mesaros. “As residents we have many opportunities to participate. Run for one of these open positions, support a campaign, apply for an appointed position, provide feedback on issues that are important to you and most importantly, vote.”

For information on how to file as a candidate, download the Snohomish County 2021 Candidate Guide here.

Here are the candidates who are filed as of 5 p.m. Monday, May 17:

Cities/towns

Edmonds City Council Position 1: incumbent Kristiana Johnson and challenger Alicia Crank

Edmonds City Council Position 2: incumbent (appointed) Luke Distelhorst and challengers Will Chen and Janelle Cass

Edmonds City Council Position 3: incumbent Adrienne Fraley-Monillas and challenger Neil Tibbott

Edmonds Municipal Court Judge: incumbent (appointed) Whitney Rivera

Town of Woodway Council Position 2: incumbent (appointed) John Brock

Town of Woodway Council Position 3: incumbent Brian Bogen

Edmonds School District

Director District 4: incumbent Deborah Kilgore

Edmonds Port Commission

Port of Edmonds Commissioner District 1: incumbent Angela Harris

Port of Edmonds Commissioner District 3: Jay Grant

Port of Edmonds Commissioner-at-Large Position 5: incumbent Steve Johnson and challenger Selena Killin

South Snohomish County Fire & Rescue

Commissioner Position-at-Large 6: Derek Daniels

Commissioner Position-at-Large 7: Ben Messaoudi

Public Hospital District 2

Commissioner Position 2: Rico Tessandore, Zemach Faris

Commissioner Position 5: incumbent Jim Distelhorst

Olympic View Water District

Commissioner Position 2: incumbent John Elsasser