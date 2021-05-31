Daybreakers Rotary contributes to Edmonds Senior Lunch Program

The Edmonds Daybreakers Rotary donated $1,500 recently to support the Edmonds Waterfront Center’s Senior Lunch Program.

The Waterfront Center notes that 1 in 7 seniors is food insecure, meaning that they do not have reliable access to a sufficient amount of affordable and nutritious food.

During the pandemic, the center delivered 9,000 meals to seniors sheltering at home. The Waterfront Center and the Potlatch Bistro — located inside the center — developed a Community Café model designed to help address this issue. Low-income seniors order off the senior menu for a donation that they can afford.

The Waterfront Center’s Helping Hands Fund helps to offset the cost of the senior lunch program. You can donate at www.edmondswaterfrontcenter.org/new-center/donate/ or call Michelle Reitan at 425-954-2523