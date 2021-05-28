Donate socks, wash cloths, hand towels at Edmonds Market Saturday

This Saturday, May 29, at the Edmonds Market Information Booth, the Edmonds Historical Museum will once again be collecting items for the Comfort and Encourage Project’s toiletry and sock drive.

The museum will be gathering unused toiletry and socks in support of this local non-profit’s mission to combat the three Hs: hygiene, hunger and homelessness. One of the biggest needs is new, unused white socks, wash cloths and hand towels.

The market runs from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at 5th Avenue and Bell Street in downtown Edmonds.

To learn more about the organization, visit www.comfortandencourageproject.org or follow them on Facebook at: www.facebook.com/comfortandencourageproject.