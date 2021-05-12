Edmonds 4th of July update: Chamber to host Beat Brackett 5K race but no parade or fireworks this year

Those hoping to celebrate An Edmonds Kind of 4th in 2021 can enjoy the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce-sponsored Beat Brackett 5K as usual the morning of July 4. Unfortunately, due to COVID-19 gathering restrictions and other logistical challenges, the parades and fireworks are postponed until 2022, the chamber said.

Registration is open for runners and walkers to participate in the 2021 Beat Brackett 5K. This year, participants have the option of running in-person or taking advantage of a virtual option. In-person runners will leave the starting line in groups of 15 (every five minutes) to provide extra space along the course.

Real-time participants will receive an RFID timed race bib and commemorative t-shirt, and there will be medals awarded to winners. Virtual runners get a commemorative shirt and can choose their own start time/date — and pick their route or follow one of the suggested 5K routes around Edmonds. Online registration is open through June 25. Register by May 31 to guarantee your shirt size.

For more information and to register: www.BeatBrackett.com. Beat Brackett 5K sponsorships are also available by contacting Alicia Moreno, the chamber’s communications and program coordinator, at alicia@edmondswa.com.

The full day of activities for An Edmonds Kind of 4th — including a children’s parade and main parade — usually draws over 18,000 people into the Edmonds core. Given the restrictions of Gov. Jay Inslee’s Phase 3 reopening guidelines, the chamber said it is unable to produce the parades this year.

According to the chamber’s Wednesday morning announcement:

It is not possible for the chamber to safely manage crowds under the published gathering restrictions by the State; furthermore, obtaining the necessary permit from the city was conveyed as highly unlikely. A suggestion came from the community to create a virtual parade, so the chamber reached out to 165 past parade participants to gauge interest. Only five were interested in participating. Our community loves a live parade and 2022 will be the best yet!

The chamber said it had also hoped to host a firework show, but the vendor that produces these professional shows lost staff capacity due to the pandemic and is not available for a show in Edmonds this year.

“The Edmonds Chamber extends our deepest gratitude for the all the support the community has provided over the past year,” Moreno said. “From generous donations to the ‘An Edmonds Kind of Hero’ campaign to businesses making their member dues a priority, the chamber can in turn continue supporting local businesses and is as eager as the rest of us to produce our beloved community events and festivities.”

After joining the Beat Brackett 5K in the morning, the Edmonds Chamber encourages everyone to enjoy their small, outdoor gatherings, and also suggests perhaps watching past parade videos on My Edmonds News — and “continue to help stop the spread of Covid-19 so that we can all celebrate like its 2019 again!”