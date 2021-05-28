Edmonds announces ‘Uptown Evening Market’ in Hwy 99 neighborhood this summer

An “Uptown Evening Market” is coming to Edmonds’ Highway 99 neighborhood on three Thursdays this summer.

The City of Edmonds, in partnership with Edmonds Lutheran Church and Safeway, said it is hosting the first-ever community evening market, which will run from 4-9pm on 236th Street Southwest between 84th Avenue West and Highway 99, just north of the Aurora Marketplace Safeway store.

The market will be held on July 8, Aug. 12 and Sept. 9.

A variety of vendors will be on hand selling items like produce, locally made crafts and food items. Live musical entertainment and food vendors will be present, with plenty of free parking available at Edmonds Lutheran Church.

“Based on the success of Walkable Main Street and our summer markets, I am excited to expand our community events to include areas beyond our downtown,” Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson said. “This evening market offers an opportunity for us to highlight an area of our city that has been historically under-served. It also gives our local vendors more opportunities to sell their goods in addition to the Saturday summer market.”

If you are a vendor interested in participating in the market, contact Valerie Claypool at 206-335-9665 or 247eventsnw@gmail.com for application information. Merchants from the greater Highway 99 corridor will be offered a discounted rate to participate if they apply by June 11.