Edmonds Art Beat: Drie Chapek’s impressive work on display at Pioneer Square gallery

Edmonds artist Drie Chapek has a new gallery showing at The Greg Kucera Gallery in Pioneer Square. The must-see show “Churning” will be on display until May 29. The gallery is open Tuesday-Saturday 10:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. No appointments are necessary and I highly recommend making the trip to Seattle to see this impressive collection.

You might have seen Drie’s work around town before. Her paintings have been shown at Walnut Street Coffee, House Wares and the Edmonds Arts Festival.

I had the wonderful opportunity to connect with Drie recently to understand the complex and beautiful paintings on display. I learned that she uses the process of painting “to witness and appreciate the variance and similarities between natural and human made things.” Drie shared, “The practice is done in an attempt to hold space in me for the knowing of humanity, its relationship to the natural world, loss, abundance and connection. I’m using pattern and color to relate pain and pleasure as they coexist. The imagery allows the conversation or stories to be explored by the viewer, the relationships of the imager change over time.”

These views and the dynamic pull between nature and human can be seen in paintings from the current show “Churning.” Drie’s work draws you in from first look, and you find yourself involved in the story the painting tells, trying to find meaning in the dichotomy of each shape and image. The complexity in each piece immediately engages you and transforms your point of view at the same time.

Drie shared gratitude for our Edmonds community and our local businesses, ArtSpot for supplies, Driftwood Modern and Cascadia Art Museum for inspiration, and Zinc for the many years they were local and continuing now in their new space in Pioneer Square.

— By Rachel Gardner

Rachel Gardner has a heartfelt appreciation for art in all forms and believes everyone is an artist, some just don’t know it yet. A dedicated and involved Edmonds resident, she can often be spotted onstage cracking jokes between sets or in the audience enjoying local live performances. She enjoys being playful with her art and finding unique ways of expression, like forming a boho-grunge-folk ukulele trio with local Edmonds moms.