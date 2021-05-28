Edmonds Art Beat: Gothard Sisters’ album release, new Cascadia exhibits, ECA Spotlight Summer Series and Folklife

Gothard Sisters releasing ‘Dragonfly’ June 4

June 4 is a new album release from the Gothard Sisters (available for pre-order right now). Dragonfly covers themes of resilience and adventure. The Edmonds sisters — Greta, Willow and Solana — set out to create this album with the vision of hope and optimism The 12 new songs touch on themes of reconnecting with inner strength, courage and resilience.

This album combines fiddle, mandolin, acoustic guitar, djembe, bodhran, whistles and vocal harmonies with modern recording techniques and production. Songs include themes such a searching for wisdom in Wise One, the joy of adventure in Dragonfly, the power of music and community in Shadow and Sun, and some energetic instrumental tunes such as Hurricane Ridge, Wildflower Jigs and Chasing the Sun. The album can be purchased here.

New exhibits at Cascadia Art Museum

New exhibitions opening in June at Cascadia Art Museum. Exploring the Roots of Abstract Painting in the Northwest, and Rare Photographs from Master Northwest Pictorialists.

Origins: Northwest Abstract Art, 1920-1969, is the first exhibition to focus on the roots of Abstract and Non-Objective art in the Northwest. This exhibit will be available from June 3 through Oct. 10, 2021. (Member-only days June 3-4.) Some of the earliest works being shown are Louise Crow and Raymond Jonson’s pointillist paintings of 1918. The regional artists were included in important national exhibitions that established the Northwest as an area where creativity and innovation flourished. Many more artists are shown, such as Mark Tobey, Margaret Camfferman, Worth Griffin, Vivian Kidwell, Glen Alps and Virna Haffer.

Painted with Light: Northwest Pictorial Photography, 1910-1939, features photographs created by some of the masters of Pictorialism in the Northwest. These artists include Ella McBride, frank Asakichi Kunishige, Myra Albert Wiggens and Wayne Albee. Pictorialism was a movement that originated in Europe and extended into the US, it made photography an art form through the use of artistic techniques compatible with the work of painters and printmakers.

Learn more here.

Edmonds Center for the Arts presents the Spotlight Series

Edmonds Center for the Arts is putting the spotlight on artists, local musicians, chefs, theater, comedy and more with a special line-up of virtual and in-person events. From June until September there will be three series with nine exclusive events.

Discovery Series (Virtual) – The Discovery Series is fully virtual. You get to enjoy performances from the comfort of your home. Each artist will perform a 60-minute set followed by a 15-minute Q&A live from their home studio. Tickets range from $15 to $35.

Hybrid Series (Virtual & In-Person) – The Hybrid Series connects audiences with special performances, events, and conversations live-streamed from the ECA stage with a limited live audience. You can choose to attend live in-person (limited capacity) or tune in via livestream. Tickets range from $15 to $45.

Curbside Series (In-Person) – With a full transformation of the ECA parking lot into an outdoor theater, the Curbside Series provides an in-person experience rain or shine. Each artist performs two 60-minute sets at 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Tickets are general admission, and range from $25 to $35.

Click here for the full line-up of events for the series.

Northwest Folklife happening all weekend

May 28-31 will be the 50th Anniversary Northwest Folklife Festival. It will be taking place virtually on the From Home to Home platform at nwfolklife.org. There will be over 120 performances on six program channels and more than 75 local merchants on the Virtual Marketplace. The full schedule includes three live-stream channels. To see the whole schedule, click here.

— By Rachel Gardner

Rachel Gardner has a heartfelt appreciation for art in all forms and believes everyone is an artist, some just don’t know it yet. A dedicated and involved Edmonds resident, she can often be spotted onstage cracking jokes between sets or in the audience enjoying local live performances. She enjoys being playful with her art and finding unique ways of expression, like forming a boho-grunge-folk ukulele trio with local Edmonds moms.