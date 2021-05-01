Edmonds Art Beat: M is for music, ‘Moose is Loose,’ ‘Much Ado About Nothing,’ and Mother’s Day crafts

May 3 at 7:30 p.m. – Tchaikovsky’s First Piano Concerto will be presented virtually as the last concert of the 2020-2021 season. Cascade Symphony Orchestra is presenting this online music program free of charge through the generosity of orchestra donors and patrons.

Classical KING FM (98.1) personality Dave Beck will open the May 3 CSO virtual program with a conversation with Cascade Symphony music director Michael Miropolsky.

A special feature of this event will be a new arrangement of Latin American folk music by composer Shanti Seidel Molina, a native of Colima, Mexico. Constellation Musica, a small group of the CSO’s string musicians, performs Seidel Molina’s composition La Guacamaya in a recently recorded video.

The City of Edmonds Arts Commission awarded a $1,500 grant in March to the Cascade Symphony, which supported the collaboration with Seidel Molina and will allow this video to be made available for viewing by music classes in the Edmonds School District along with free sheet music of the composition.

To participate in this upcoming event, join via the CSO website or the orchestra’s YouTube channel.

Edmonds Bookshop Special Events

May 6 – Celebrate Children’s Book Week (May 3-9). Join author Seema Jot Kaur live on the Edmonds Bookshop Facebook page to learn about her new book: Moose is Loose on the Palouse.

Travel through the Palouse with Moose and his friends Blue Jay, Squirrel, and Butterfly. Along his journey, Moose encounters adversity, hears encouraging words, and finds a delightful surprise! He also has an important revelation about how amazing life can be when he is true to himself! It is a journey all about diversity, inclusion and acceptance.

The event will be livestreamed on Thursday, May 6 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

May 13 – Middle Grade Authors in Conversation with Kelly Jones and Jennifer Adam. Author Kelly Jones, whose newest book Happily for Now is available May 4, will be with her friend and author Jennifer Adam with her debut middle grade novel The Last Windwitch. Kelly Jones’ new novel is a funny and hopeful story about Fiona, someone who is trying to solve big problems by taking fairy godperson lessons. It is a contemporary realistic novel through a fairy tale lens. The Last Windwitch by Jennifer Adam is a magical middle grade fantasy with stormhorses and an apprentice hedgewitch who is taking on the Queen of Crows. The event will be live on Facebook on Thursday, May 13 from 6-7 p.m. The titles are appropriate for upper-elementary as well as middle school kids (and adults!) Click here for more information.

Dandylyon Drama announces 2021 in-person summer production of Shakespeare’s comedy Much Ado About Nothing

This month-long performance camp will give students the opportunity to work with directors, learn performance skills and put on professional-quality performances in full costume on the final day of camp. The production will be an entertaining blend of one of Shakespeare’s most beloved comedies and fun modern elements.

The camps will be offered for ages 10-13 and 14-18 and will run from Aug. 2-27, 2021 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Cromwell Park in Shoreline. Tuition for the camp is $525 with scholarships available for Shoreline and Lake Forest Park residents. This is a great opportunity for teens and tweens who have missed out on performing live for this last year. Registration will be open in early May on the Shoreline Parks and Rec website. To learn more, click here.

Mother’s Day event at Cascadia Art Museum – Collage Flower Pots

May 8 at 11 a.m. – Cascadia’s next Virtual Family Art Workshop will be just in time for Mother’s Day. Local artist Lynn Hanson will be helping participants in creating beautiful flower pots for indoor or outdoor plants.

The event will take place on Zoom and supplies can be reserved ahead of time for a small fee. You must be registered before the event, and registration can be done here.

— By Rachel Gardner

Rachel Gardner has a heartfelt appreciation for art in all forms and believes everyone is an artist, some just don’t know it yet. A dedicated and involved Edmonds resident, she can often be spotted onstage cracking jokes between sets or in the audience enjoying local live performances. She enjoys being playful with her art and finding unique ways of expression, like forming a boho-grunge-folk ukulele trio with local Edmonds moms.