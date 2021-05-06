Edmonds author Nick Baker’s books now available in audio format

Edmonds author and musician Nick Baker‘s two children’s books — Bad Behavior Blues and Turtle — are now available in audio format.

According to Baker’s mom (and Restaurant News writer) Kathy Passage, she and Baker had hear from some in the community of visually impaired readers that they prefer listening to a book being read, rather than reading in Braille. “When the narrator is able to provide visual descriptions of illustrations in a book, it is even more appealing,” Passage said.

Mother and son decided to make the narration a team effort, with Passage serving as the prime narrator and Baker — who is blind — reading a few key passages .

Even though they are children’s books, with large pictures and not too much text on each page, the project overall was a daunting task. There were over 1,800 words in Turtle and 2,500 words in Bad Behavior Blues, plus the added illustration descriptions. “Lots of words, and lots of talking,” Passage said.

“Our sound engineer, Tommy Cook, was amazing,” Passage said. “Given the logistics of setting up a COVID-safe environment, in addition to having two narrators who swapped lines in mid page, he managed to make the entire process flow smoothly,” she added.

“We hope the talking book versions of Turtle and Bad Behavior Blues will bring as much enjoyment to all of the listeners as we experienced in the process of creating these versions of Nick’s stories,” she said.

Here aer the links to each: Turtle and Bad Behavior Blues.

To learn more about Baker’s work, visit www.nickbakermusic.com and www.facebook.com/NABProductions or www.amazon.com/author/nickbaker.