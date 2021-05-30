Edmonds City Council June 1 set to revisit tree regulations, housing recommendations

The Edmonds City Council at its Tuesday, June 1 meeting will attempt to tackle two agenda items that were postponed from last week’s meeting due to lack of time: Consideration of next steps for developing additional tree regulations and continued discussion on the council’s process for reviewing Citizens Housing Commission recommendations.

In addition, the council is set to review proposals for changing the Edmonds Salary Commission schedule of recommendations from every two years to every four years. And it will consider an Edmonds Planning Board recommendation to amend city code to make on-site outdoor dining spaces on commercial property permissable without a conditional use permit, as long as certain standards are met. The council approved an interim ordinance on the matter in December 2020, with the understanding it would be reviewed by the Edmonds Planning Board.

Other items on the council agenda include:

– A proclamation of National Gun Violence Awareness Day

– A wrap-up report from the 2021 state legislative session

– A resolution adopting Council Rules of Procedure

Meetings are held virtually using the Zoom meeting platform. To join, comment, view or listen to the Edmonds City Council Meeting in its entirety, paste the following into a web browser using a computer or smart phone: https://zoom.us/j/95798484261. Or join by phone: call US: +1 253 215 8782 Webinar ID: 957 9848 4261

To provide audience comments using a computer or smart phone, raise a virtual hand to be recognized. Persons who want to provide audience comments by dial-up phone are instructed to press *9 to raise a hand. When prompted, press *6 to unmute.

In addition to Zoom, regular council meetings beginning at 7 p.m. are streamed live on the council meeting webpage, Comcast channel 21, and Ziply channel 39.