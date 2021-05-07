Edmonds City Council to hold budget retreat May 8

The Edmonds City Council is scheduled to hold a budget retreat starting at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 8.

The agenda includes a discussion of the 2022 city budget, a review of council roles and responsibilities and last year’s council priorities (see our story on the 2020 budget retreat here) and a discussion of councilmembers’ priorities for this year.

The council will also talk about biennial budgeting. The City of Edmonds currently operates under an annual budget cycle, although nearby cities including Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace have biennial budgets

The meeting will be held virtually using the Zoom meeting platform. To view or listen to the meeting in its entirety, paste the following into a web browser using a computer or smart phone:

https://zoom.us/j/95798484261

Or join by phone: US: +1 253 215 8782 Webinar ID: 957 9848 4261

You can see the complete agenda here.