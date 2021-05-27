Edmonds Development Services Director Shane Hope retiring July 1

Shane Hope, who has served as the City of Edmonds Development Services Director since 2014, is retiring effective July 1.

Hope has spent much of her career working on plans and projects for city, regional and state governments. But now, she said, she is looking forward to a different kind of planning — trips with family and friends, hiking in the Northwest and time with her grandchildren.

“I like my job so much and I’m happy doing it,” said Hope, who came to Edmonds in 2014 after spending 11 years as the City of Mountlake Terrace’s Community and Economic Development Director — and before that worked for the State Department of Commerce, Thurston County and the City of Olympia. “It’s been a real pleasure to work here.”

Asked to reflect on the projects she is most proud of during her tenure in Edmonds, she pointed first to the extensive planning process the city undertook to guide redevelopment on Highway 99. The creation of a Highway 99 subarea plan “provided for really recognizing the value of that whole area, making transportation improvements, improving quality of life,” Hope said.

The Puget Sound Regional Council in 2018 awarded the city’s Highway 99 plan with a VISION 2040 Award, which recognize innovative projects and programs that help ensure a sustainable future as the region grows. Another project Hope worked on for the City of Mountlake Terrace — the Town Center’s Arbor Village development — won a VISION 2040 Award in 2014.

Hope said she also valued the time she spent working on the city’s climate issues. “I just see that as so important,” she said. This work included completing the city’s greenhouse gas inventory, adopting a target goal for net zero carbon emissions by 2050 and work — now underway — to update the city’s Climate Action Plan, which Hope described as “things that we as a city and community members can do to improve our climate footprint.”

In addition, she pointed to the city’s Urban Forestry Management Plan, recently adopted by the city council, which “gives us a good start” in protecting the city’s urban forests. She also noted that her department has made some progress on updating the city’s code. That work has been a city priority for some time, and Hope said that she recently hired a code drafter, Eric Engmann, to focus on that task.

Two other points of pride Hope mentioned: The city’s work in 2015 to rezone the Westgate area to include taller buildings and mixed residential/commercial use, as well as efforts to assist restaurants in surviving the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic by making it easier for them to offer outdoor dining.

Hope said she is now working to wrap up projects “and hand them to someone else to carry on and not leave any gaps.” While the city is hiring to fill her job, she’s not sure if a new person will be appointed before she leaves July 1. However, she’s confident that her staff of 19 employees will be able to continue building on the department’s achievements. “They’re a really good team of people and work well together,” Hope said. “They’re very committed.”

Hope likes to stay active — she hikes, runs, kayaks and paddleboards — so it’s no surprise that her immediate plans after retirement include spending more time hiking in the Northwest. But when pandemic restrictions ease, she plans to check some travel destinations off her bucket list, including a long-awaited trip to France with her sister and brother-in-law, as well as a visit to Japan. Hope also has two sons who live in the area, and she said that spending time with grandkids is a high priority.

“I have really enjoyed working for Edmonds,” Hope said. “I’ve enjoyed the people, the beautiful community, the range of issues to deal with and be part of. It’s been my pleasure to be here.”

— By Teresa Wippel