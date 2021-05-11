Edmonds Diversity Commission, Arts Commission partner to offer small grants

The City of Edmonds Diversity Commission and the City of Edmonds Arts Commission are partnering to offer small grants for the second half of 2021.

The diversity commission’s small grants program is aimed at funding community programs, events and/or activities that engage, educate or involve the Edmonds community in ways that promote diversity, equity and inclusion. The arts commission is augmenting the funds available in 2021 to support the goals of the diversity commission and encourage efforts to promote diversity and equity through art and expand access to the arts for all.

Individuals, local not-for-profit groups, agencies or organizations are encouraged to apply for small grants of up to $500. A total of $2,100 is available.

Eligible projects include but are not limited to storytelling, reading events, poetry slams, speakers, film presentations, visual art exhibits/installations, performances and discussion groups. Funds may be used for production or promotion of activities and events. Projects may be virtual or in person depending on current pandemic restrictions.

Grant applications may be submitted until 4:30 p.m., Tuesday, June 22, 2021 by email to megan.luttrell@edmondswa.gov. Questions regarding the program guidelines and application process may also be sent to that email address or to Arts and Culture Manager Frances Chapin at frances.chapin@edmondswa.gov if they are arts related. The grant application form and eligibility criteria are available at www.edmondswa.gov/diversity-commission-home.html.

Grant applications will be reviewed by a subcommittee including diversity commission and arts commission members. Recommendations for funding will be provided at the respective July commission meetings, when grant award decisions will be made. Award recipients will be contacted as soon as possible after July 8 to allow the recipients to proceed with the planning and production of their projects by the end of the year. Projects must be completed by Dec. 31, 2021.