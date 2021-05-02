Edmonds in Bloom hosting Kids Plant for Mother’s Day event May 8

Edmonds in Bloom is holding its annual Kids Plant for Mother’s Day event at Edmonds Museum Garden Market Saturday May 8, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event will provide kids an opportunity to create a floral wonder in a beach pail just in time for Mother’s Day. Volunteers will assist children as they pick their pail, apply stickers and select their flowers for planting.

The Kids Plant for Mother’s Day booth will be in the center of the market on Bell Street and 5th Avenue. A donation of $10 is recommended to offset the cost of materials. Masks and social distancing will be maintained.

For more information, go to the Events tab at www.edmondsinbloom.com.