Edmonds Log Cabin Visitor Center reopens

The Edmonds Log Cabin Visitor’s Center, managed by the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce, is re-opening its doors. Locals and out-of-town visitors are welcome to stop in and say “hello” to the cabin volunteers, or “Loggers.”

The Loggers are well-versed in all of Edmonds’ shopping, dining, activities, and unique offerings. They are happy to help find answers for tourists and locals alike.

The log cabin is staffed by local volunteers who commit to weekly four-hour shifts. There are currently three shifts vacant and in need of new volunteers. Many Loggers volunteer for years and develop close relationships with their shift-mates.

Contact the Edmonds Chamber for more details about volunteering at the log cabin or with chamber community events. Send an email to: alicia@edmondswa.com

The chamber requests that for the time being, visitors to the cabin respect wishes and safety of the volunteers and wear a mask upon entry. The cabin is typically open Monday – Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Loggers are returning to full capacity over the next month and the chamber expects the cabin to be fully open by summer.

Located at 120 5th Ave. N. , next to the Edmonds Historical Museum the cabin was originally located in the Seaview neighborhood and moved to its current site. It was donated to the City of Edmonds by the Hanley family, which had used it as a summer cabin. In an interesting twist for those old enough to remember the late 1960s-early 1970s television series, Here Come the Brides, one of the show’s stars, Bridget Hanley (who played the role of Candy Pruitt), grew up in Edmonds and spent her summers in the cabin.

The chamber offers special thanks to the City of Edmonds Facilities Department for repairing a year’s worth of shuttered doors and to the City of Edmonds Lodging Tax Tourism Promotional Grant for funding assistance to maintain the cabin.