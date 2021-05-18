Edmonds man suspected in child rape captured in Florida

A 34-year-old Edmonds man captured while attempting to flee the country on a sailboat off the Florida coast is being held in Lee County Jail awaiting an extradition hearing to Washington state for charges of child rape and child molestation.

Edmonds police began investigating the suspect in January 2021, when a woman reported to Edmonds police patrol that her ex-boyfriend had sexually assaulted her 11- and 13-year-old children. Edmonds Police Detective Stacie Trykar continued the investigation and developed probable cause to arrest the suspect for second-degree child rape and first-degree child molestation.

According to police spokesperson Sgt. Josh McClure, the Edmonds Police Street Crimes Unit “worked diligently” in an effort to locate the suspect, and determined he had left Washington and was on a boat in Florida. The police department belongs to the Snohomish County Violent Offenders Task Force (VOTF), which has a partnership with the U.S. Marshall’s Service, and U.S. Marshall’s deputies “located the suspect on his sailboat and took him into custody without incident on Sunday,” McClure said.

Once the suspect was arrested, he was transferred to the Lee County Jail, where a detective from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office interviewed him, and Edmonds Detective Trykar was able to take part in the interview remotely, McClure said. “The suspect made many admissions related to the case and will now go before a judge in Florida related to the extradition process,” he added.

Detective Trykar is continuing the investigation in an effort to determine if there may be other victims, McClure said.