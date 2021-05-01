Edmonds Police Blotter: April 20-26, 2021

April 20

22600 block 76th Avenue West: A local business was burglarized.

21400 block 84th Avenue West: An unlicensed juvenile driver was stopped for speeding.

8300 block 208th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal argument between a couple. Police said a husband provoked his wife’s dogs and was bitten.

23000 block Highway 99: A man reported that his vehicle was stolen.

April 21

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Edmonds police assist the Mountlake Terrace Police Department with locating multiple burglary suspects. The suspects were not located, but a lot of evidence was recovered.

22200 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a location and arrested for a warrant.

24100 block Highway 99: A disturbance occurred when a woman was accused of shoplifting. Charges are pending further investigation.

8100 block 238th Street Southwest: A subject was told to leave the location.

200 block James Street: A resident was scammed into making online payments to an unknown subject after purchasing multiple gift cards.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for shoplifting.

8800 block 236th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested for domestic violence.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for shoplifting. She was also discovered to have a warrant and was booked into jail.

23500 bloc Highway 99: A subject was arrested for outstanding warrants after police responded to a theft.

21900 bloc Highway 99: A subject was removed from a grocery store and taken to a hospital for intoxication.

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man was removed from a local business.

7200 block 224th Street Southwest: A vehicle was found in Edmonds after it was reported stolen out of Yakima.

April 22

26900 block Old 99 North: Edmonds police assisted the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office with locating multiple burglary suspects at a gas station. No suspects were located.

23700 block 100th Avenue West: A subject started a fire in a trash can near a business.

24200 block 101st Avenue West: A local resident was contacted by someone pretending to work for a financial institution as a scam.

22500 block 76th Avenue West: A storage unit was broken into and items were stolen.

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man ordered food at a local restaurant with no way to pay for it.

23400 block 78th Avenue West: A house was broken into and items were stolen.

8500 block Bowdoin Way: A motorcycle and other items were stolen from a garage.

19500 block 80th Avenue West: Police responded to an ongoing disagreements between neighbors.

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man was removed from a local business.

21300 block Pioneer Way: Police responded to a verbal argument between a couple.

21000 block 83rd Avenue West: A woman reported what she said was “inappropriate sexual intercourse.”

April 23

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A woman reported a sexual assault.

8000 block 203rd Street Southwest: A resident reported witnessing a mail theft on a security camera.

23900 block Firdale Avenue: Unknown subject(s) burglarized a local business. No property was stolen.

1100 block 5th Avenue South: A driver was cited for reckless driving after speeding and nearly causing a vehicle collision.

7600 block 199th Street Southwest: A man was removed from his mother’s residence.

23000 block Edmonds Way: A firearm was turned in for destruction.

21900 block Highway 99: A female shoplifter fled the scene after store employees confronted her.

200 block 5th Avenue North: A warrant subject was arrested.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A hospital patient requested help with their dog after it was left in a vehicle. The patient advised the dog needed to go to a shelter while the patient received treatment and had no other option. The dog was taken to Edmonds Police Department for Animal Control to take to PAWS.

22800 block 44th Avenue West: Edmonds police assisted another agency with a drug-related incident.

April 24

21700 block Highway 99: A subject violated a court order after anonymously calling a protected person multiple times.

8200 block Lake Ballinger Way: Reports of a suspicious person led to a warrant arrest.

7200 block 224th Street Southwest: Multiple friends called for a welfare check on an individual after concerning social media posts.

23600 block Highway 99: A subject was caught trespassing in the ceiling of a local business. The subject proceeded to steal items from the business. The subject was located, charged and booked into jail.

7300 block 213th Place Southwest: A theft was reported.

22200 block Highway 99: A woman was removed from the location.

22500 block Highway 99: A man stole from a local store. He was later located, cited and removed from custody after being admitted to the hospital.

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for an outstanding warrant after causing a disturbance.

7200 block 224th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

April 25

23600 block Highway 99: A man was cited for theft after after stealing from a store. He was located in the parking lot.

500 block Main Street: A man whose scooter was stolen said he received suspicious texts regarding it.

22100 block Highway 99: A woman said that an unknown subject threatened to kill her and was banging on her front door. After further investigation, police learned the subject who was banging on the front door had been a victim of an attempted robbery.

20000 block 82nd Avenue West: A catalytic converter was stolen

9400 block 244th Street Southwest: A woman said her vehicle was prowled and items were stolen.

9800 block 235th Place Southwest: A man reported receiving suspicious phone calls.

24100 block Highway 99: Two male subjects and one female subject shoplifted and fled the scene in vehicle.

800 block Driftwood Place: A resident reported a mail theft after noticing a mail box had minor damage. Packages and mail may also have been stolen.

8200 block 211th Place Southwest: A woman assaulted her boyfriend with gardening tools.

4300 block 196th Street Southwest: The Edmonds police K9 unit assisted the Lynnwood Police Department with a reported robbery with a weapon.

April 26

8600 block 196th Street Southwest: Someone attempted to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle.

Edmonds Way/Dayton Street: A backpack containing a laptop was found.

21400 block 80th Avenue West: A woman called the police department while yelling at husband and told officers she wanted him to leave. After her husband left, the woman said she was fine.

23600 block 76th Place West: A woman told police she lost her wallet while on a walk and was unable to locate it. She then called her bank and noticed there were unauthorized charges on her account.

23600 block Highway 99: A man wearing a white hoodie, blue jeans and white shoes shoplifted. A male suspect matching that description was located sitting at bus stop and was arrested for theft.

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for failing to pay his bill at a local restaurant.