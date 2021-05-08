Edmonds Police Blotter: April 27-May 3, 2021

April 27

9100 block 236th Street Southwest: A man claiming to be with the border patrol told a woman she had a suspicious package.

500 block Main Street: A man was seen offering free COVID-19 tests. (See related story here.)

8200 block Lake Ballinger Way: A woman alleged someone entered her home and stole her medication. She said there was no evidence of forced entry and no other items were taken.

22100 block Highway 99: Checks made out to clients were stolen from a dealership and cashed at an unknown banking location.

23000 block Highway 99: A subject who filed a vehicle prowl report later called back to include prescription medications among the stolen items.

24100 block Highway 99: A man was observed throwing a purse and other documents from a vehicle.

23200 block Highway 99: A wallet was found.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was removed from a business after shoplifting.

2900 block Terminal Avenue: Edmonds police assisted the Everett Police Department with attempting to locate a burglary suspects.

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for failing to pay his bill at a restaurant.

April 28

19100 block Beardslee Boulevard: A man was arrested for a warrant.

20400 block 86th Place West: A suspect was arrested for a burglary.

9500 block 220th Street Southwest: A mother and daughter had a verbal argument.

9500 block 220th Street Southwest: A verbal argument occurred between a father and daughter.

7600 block 212th Street Southwest: A husband and wife were witnessed arguing in parking lot.

21900 block Highway 99: Two women were removed from a store for shoplifting.

24100 block Highway 99: A man stole merchandise from a store.

7300 block 213th Place Southwest: Police were called to an apartment complex after hearing sounds of a struggle.

19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Edmonds police assisted the Lynnwood Police Department for an officer assault incident.

April 29

9600 block 239th Street Southwest: A resident discovered fraudulent activity on a bank account.

17700 block 76th Avenue West: A citizen reported offensive graffiti was painted on trees in the trails of County Park. (See related story here.)

20900 block 70th Avenue West: A resident reported theft of identity by deception.

7600 block 202nd Place Southwest: Mail was stolen from several neighborhood mailboxes.

Highway 99/220th Street Southwest: A man was cited for a hit-and-run collision.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was removed from a business.

April 30

22100 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for warrants after police responded to a complaint of a motel that he was not vacating at the appropriate time.

22500 block 96th Avenue West: A travel trailer was stolen.

800 block Brookmere Drive: A woman found website information listing someone she does not know as a resident at her house.

23400 block 84th Avenue West: All four tires of a vehicle were slashed with a sharp object.

22600 block 96th Avenue West: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

10200 block 240th Place Southwest: Police responded to a civil dispute involving a moving company.

Edmonds Way/15th Street Southwest: A vehicle collision led to a DUI arrest.

24100 block Highway 99: A theft occurred.

6100 block 189th Place Southwest: Police responded to a verbal argument.

23600 block Highway 99: A warrant subject was arrested.

21000 block 74th Avenue West: A resident reported being physically assaulted by an ex-boyfriend.

21900 block Highway 99: Police arrested a domestic violence suspect.

May 1

600 block 9th Avenue North: A driver who was stopped for speeding was also cited for operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock, speeding and not having vehicle insurance.

7300 block 213th Place Southwest: A vehicle reported stolen in Seattle was recovered in Edmonds, unoccupied.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for possession of stolen property after attempting to sell a stolen bicycle to the owner.

8500 block 242nd Street Southwest: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

100 block Sunset Avenue South: Property was stolen out of a vehicle.

22600 block 76th Avenue West: A vehicle was broken into and items were stolen while it was parked outside of a business.

9800 block 226th Place Southwest: A brother and sister engaged in a verbal argument over a remote.

24100 block Highway 99: A suspect attempted to steal clothing from a business.

May 2

6600 block 220th Street Southwest: A vehicle fled at a high rate of speed during an attempted traffic stop.

22000 block Highway 99: Edmonds police arrested a man for warrants out of another agency.

9300 block 244th Street Southwest: The window of a vehicle discovered broken.

23200 block Highway 99: A motorcycle was stolen.

21900 block Highway 99: A customer was attacked by another customer for an unknown reason. The suspect then fled the scene and was not located.

9800 block Edmonds Way: An unidentified suspect was interrupted while attempting to steal a catalytic converter. The catalytic converter remained but was damaged.

8700 block 220th Street Southwest: The back passenger window to a vehicle was broken and items were taken from inside.

21900 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for shoplifting.

100 block Caspers Street: A juvenile female who was walking home reported an elderly male in a truck asking her if she needed a ride. She declined and male left without further incident.

7000 block 210th Street Southwest: A vehicle stolen in Lynnwood was recovered unoccupied.

May 3

1200 block 6th Avenue South: A man reported a theft.

10500 block 235th Place Southwest: A driver in a blue sedan was looking through mailboxes.

23400 block Highway 99: A pedestrian reported being robbed by two unknown subjects on foot. The subjects fled and were not located.

24100 block Highway 99: Three shoplifters stole merchandise and fled in a tan vehicle. However, a picture of the suspect vehicle was obtained.

21100 block 80th Avenue West: A woman and her daughter had an argument.

22800 block 100th Avenue West: Edmonds police arrested a man with another agency ‘s warrant.

