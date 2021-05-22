Edmonds Police Blotter: May 11-17, 2021

May 11

220th Street Southwest/Highway 99: A man was arrested and booked for DUI.

23600 block 79th Avenue West: A motorcycle was reported stolen from a residence and then located nearby.

8900 block 179th Place Southwest: Someone attempted to burglarize an unoccupied house.

3300 block 185th Place Northeast: A warrant subject was arrested and booked at Snohomish County Jail.

7600 block 230th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

24100 block Highway 99: A woman was removed from a local business for shoplifting.

24100 block Highway 99: A warrant subject was arrested after police identified the subject’s vehicle.

7400 block 215th Street Southwest: The back window of a vehicle was broken.

23400 block Lakeview Drive: Edmonds police assisted the Mountlake Terrace Police Department with an attempt to identify an in-custody subject via mobile fingerprint scanner.

7800 block 194th Street Southwest: A possible assault complaint was determined to be a verbal argument between mother and juvenile children.

May 12

8100 block 238th Street Southwest: Police responded to a nuisance complaint involving a man refusing to leave a business. He was arrested after police learned he had been previously been trespassed from the location.

100 block Railroad Avenue: Unknown subject(s) spray painted graffiti inside a bathroom at a park.

9600 block 236th Street Southwest: A vehicle was reported stolen from a residential driveway.

21900 block 76th Avenue West: Edmonds police assisted a child who got stuck in a car seat after wrapping the shoulder belt around her chest, which caused the shoulder belt to lock. The child was freed after police cut the seat belt.

400 block 3rd Avenue South: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

22500 block Highway 99: Four juveniles stole alcohol from a store and fled.

23500 block 97th Place West: A bicycle was stolen from a vehicle roof-rack while parked in secured parking garage.

8600 block 236th Street Southwest Suspicious: A man reported that the bag containing cremated ashes of a deceased family member had been torn.

500 block Dayton Street: A business was alerted to fraudulent check activity on their account by from another state.

9200 block 224th Street Southwest: A resident reported a neighbor damaged their fence.

23600 block Highway 99: A shoplifter stole alcohol and fled scene in red Jeep with no plates.

25900 block I-5 Northbound: An Edmonds police K9 unit assisted Washington State Patrol with a felony suspect who was barricaded in a vehicle.

May 13

7200 block Meadowdale Beach Road: Police investigated repeated incidents of debris thrown into their yard by a passing motorist. The motorist was caught in the act contacted and cited.

100 block Main Street: The owner of a vehicle being shipped across the country reported it did not get delivered to its new location.

7300 block 213th Place Southwest: A vehicle window was broken by unknown suspect(s).

8100 block 240th Street Southwest: A homeowner reported a possible subject inside residence but police found no evidence of anyone being there.

22700 block 76th Avenue West: A vehicle window was broken and a backpack was stolen from inside. Some items were recovered nearby on the ground.

May 14

600 block Main Street: A subject previously removed from a location was cited for returning and being on the premises after hours.

23700 block 80th Court West: A motorcycle was stolen from a residence and later recovered in Lynnwood. The investigation is ongoing.

200 block 5th Avenue North: A victim was contacted by a collections agency regarding credit card they had not opened.

23600 block Highway 99: A shoplifter was cited for theft.

100 block 3rd Avenue South: A woman received a fraudulent check as payment for item being sold on internet.

200 block 3rd Avenue South: Police responded to an argument between a man and his ex-mother-in-law.

22600 block 105th Avenue West: A physical altercation occurred between two woman and one man. Charges were referred for the two female suspects.

7600 block 230th Street Southwest: Police respond to a domestic assault report. The man was arrested and booked into jail.

9400 block 244th Street Southwest: Officers respond to multiple reports of a man and woman yelling. Police said it was a verbal argument between an ex-boyfriend and ex-girlfriend.

May 15

600 block Main Street: A man was arrested for being in a park after hours.

8400 block 188th Street Southwest: Police responded to a complaint of dogs off leash on school property. (Read more about concerns the Edmonds School District has about dogs on school campuses in our previous story here.

800 block Brookmere Drive: A resident discovered coins stolen from a vehicle sometime overnight.

7300 block Lake Ballinger Way: A partially stripped and disassembled vehicle reported stolen out of Seattle was recovered after it was located on abandoned property.

7700 block 233rd Place Southwest: A resident reported receiving threatening messages received via social media from an ex-boyfriend.

23600 block Highway 99: Police responded to reports of a man yelling and causing a disturbance. He was arrested for malicious mischief after damaging store property.

200 block 5th Avenue North: Police provided after-hours assistance to a subject who was just released from jail with obtaining personal property.

May 16

22200 block Highway 99: A reported verbal domestic incident led to a warrant arrest.

May 17

8100 block 238th Street Southwest: A bicycle was stolen from outside a convenience store.

500 block Paradise Lane: A catalytic converter was stolen from a motor home.

7700 block 230th Street Southwest: An abandoned vehicle was determined to be stolen out of Everett.

23600 block Highway 99: Edmonds police responded to reports of a runaway juvenile from Everett seen at an Edmonds grocery store. However, the juvenile was not located.

21300 block 80th Avenue West: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

700 block Cedar Street: A vehicle was stolen while it was parked in front of the owner’s home.

7700 block 173rd Street Southwest: A victim reported a wallet stolen from a vehicle and subsequent fraudulent activity on credit/debit cards had been committed.

22800 block Edmonds Way: Transient subjects were trespassed from private property at the request of the owner.

10100 block Edmonds Way: A court order violation occurred at the victim’s place of work. The suspect was located and booked for order violation and multiple outstanding warrants.

21100 block 81st Place West: A former couple was involved in a verbal argument over property.

24100 block Highway 99: A business requested a woman who attempted to shoplift be removed from the location.

24000 block 76th Avenue West: A traffic stop resulted in a DUI arrest.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was removed from a business after eating food without paying.

