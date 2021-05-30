Edmonds Police Blotter: May 18-25, 2021

May 18

7300 block 224th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for a warrant.

20100 block Ballinger Way Northeast: A warrant subject was arrested.

22800 block 100th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen from a grocery store parking lot.

7300 block 224th Street Southwest: A vehicle stolen out of King County was recovered.

7600 block 238th Place Southwest: A residence was burglarized and a firearm was stolen. The firearm was later recovered in a backpack outside the victim’s residence during the search for the suspect.

24100 block Highway 99: Shoes were stolen from Burlington Coat Factory.

8300 block 208th Street Southwest: A resident was bitten by a neighbor’s dog, causing a minor injury to the victim’s finger.

7400 block 208th Street Southwest: A frantic woman called dispatch while arguing with another. No physical assault was reported.

24100 block Highway 99: Two women concealed items and left without paying for them.

10100 block Edmonds Way: A man was arrested for violating a no-contact order when he contacted his ex-girlfriend.

May 19

22200 block Highway 99: A man was arrested after driving a stolen vehicle.

400 block Admiral Way: A vehicle driving on train tracks led to a DUI arrest.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was removed from a business after having previously been removed. He was then arrested for warrants.

7300 block 210th Street Southwest: A felony assault was reported.

22700 block 76th Avenue West: A subject’s vehicle was prowled; property was missing and there was no suspect information.

21800 block 76th Avenue West: A window was broken, possibly by a rock.

21900 block Highway 99: A subject stole from a local business. The subject was arrested and removed from the location.

8600 block 196th Street Southwest: A man was assaulted by three unknown individuals who also tried to rob him.

24100 block Highway 99: Two shoplifters stole a pair of red shoes from a department store.

May 20

8500 block Main Street: A woman claimed that she was assaulted by her grandmother. The woman was heavily intoxicated and there was no evidence to support her claim. The subject then requested a ride to a local hospital.

7400 block Soundview Drive: A woman wired money to a man she met online after he requested financial assistance with the promise to repay her at a later date.

900 block Bell Street: A woman came across a false Go Fund Me page set up by her ex-husband claiming that he is in need of donations for their sick shared child.

24000 block 96th Place West: Two family vehicles were prowled through but nothing appeared to have been taken and no damage was done to the vehicles.

1200 block Olympic Avenue: A subject found marijuana in a school parking lot. The marijuana was destroyed.

24100 block Highway 99: Customers stole an employee’s phone from the checkout area.

7800 block 175th Street Southwest: Subjects suspected of being intoxicated fled from law enforcement; the suspects were identified, but not located.

10200 block Edmonds Way: A man was arrested for a warrant.

300 block Admiral Way: A vehicle was prowled, with a purse and other items stolen.

23800 block Highway 99: A vehicle did not use a turn signal when exiting a parking lot. The driver was cited for failing to transfer the vehicle title into his name.

May 21

7500 block 228th Street Southwest: Edmonds police assisted the Lynnwood Police Department with arresting a theft suspect.

20400 block 78th Place West: Roommates argued over opened mail.

24100 block Highway 99: A subject stole clothing from a local business and fled.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for shoplifting.

23300 block Highway 99: The rear window of a U-Haul van was shattered.

23300 block 97th Place West: A man’s yard statues were stolen from his property.

7200 block 220th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for spray painting graffiti on a business.

800 block Elm Way: A resident’s credit card was used to purchase cell phones without consent.

18100 block 76th Avenue West: Local youths found a lost debit/credit card on the ground and turned it in to the police.

100 block West Main Street: Religious group assembled to share their message and citizens called in complaints about being offended by what the group was saying.

20400 block 78th Place West: Police responded to a domestic disturbance involving roommates.

May 22

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A warrant subject was arrested.

9800 block 215th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

22500 block Highway 99: A subject damaged property at a local business and then left. The subject was later located and trespassed from the business. The business did not want to press charges.

23600 block Highway 99: A door to a business was broken.

22200 block Highway 99: Police responded to a reported verbal domestic disturbance but no one involved was located when police arrived.

16100 block 75th Place West: Intoxicated juveniles were transported home by police. Charges were referred to the juvenile courts.

May 23

24000 block 76th Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic assault.

20800 block 17th Avenue South: A woman was arrested for a warrant.

24100 block Highway 99: A man was attempted to use counterfeit $10 bills at a local business.

21400 block Highway 99: A shoplifting suspect was arrested.

May 24

21000 block 76th Avenue West: A motorcycle was stolen from the owner’s residence.

7500 block 212th Street Southwest: A business owner learned information was being used fraudulently on Facebook.

9800 block 215th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

23600 block 76th Avenue West: A traffic stop resulted in a DUI arrest.

8800 block 192nd Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal argument between a recently separated couple.

1100 block 7th Avenue South: Police responded to a domestic argument between a son and a father. No assault was reported.

May 25

500 block Paradise Lane: A vehicle was prowled overnight. The unknown suspect also attempted to steal the vehicle.