Edmonds Police Blotter: May 4-10, 2021

May 4

7300 block 213th Place Southwest: A motorcycle was reported stolen from a residence.

21500 block 73rd Place West: The laundry room of an apartment complex was vandalized.

23500 block Edmonds Way: Police took protective custody of a runaway juvenile. This was not the first time the child had run away.

21600 block Highway 99: Edmonds police assisted the Lynnwood Police Department with a reported assault.

24100 block Highway 99: A man stole clothing items from a department store.

May 5

22600 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen while parked at a gas station.

7800 block 234th Street Southwest: A resident reported fraudulent account activity involving checks and credit cards likely stolen from the mail.

9900 block 220th Street Southwest: A vehicle fled from a traffic stop, but the driver was not identified.

19000 block Dellwood Drive: Police responded to a report of a subject stealing mail. The subject located and arrested.

7300 block 208th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal argument involving a married couple.

9300 block 244th Street Southwest: A man reported the catalytic converter had been stolen from his vehicle.

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for domestic assault after police responded to a suspicious circumstances report.

May 6

9700 block 243rd Place Southwest: An adult with health issues was reported missing.

24100 block Highway 99: Two subjects who stole merchandise from a department store were contacted, identified and removed from the location.

9700 block 226th Place Southwest: A victim discovered fraudulent unemployment benefits had been issued in their name.

3400 block Stoluckquamish Lane: An Edmonds police K9 unit assisted the Stillaguamish Tribal Police Department with locating a felony warrant subject who fled on foot.

May 7

8600 block 238th Street Southwest: Two friends got into an argument, resulting in one of them pushing the other and breaking a phone.

8400 block 238th Street Southwest: A wallet was turned in for safekeeping.

9600 block 220th Street Southwest: A student reported having been sexually assaulted by a former teacher during the 2016-17 school year.

7300 block 224th Street Southwest: A driver was transported to a hospital for an evaluation after being stopped by police for driving the wrong way.

100 block 5th Avenue North: Several unclaimed items held in another department’s lost and found were turned over to Edmonds police for safekeeping.

24100 block Highway 99: A victim reported fraudulent credit card activity after a wallet was stolen while victim was visiting a business.

7600 block 230th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic disturbance involving a juvenile.

7000 block 177th Street Southwest: Police responded to an altercation between subjects who met via an online dating site.

22200 block Highway 99: A transient man was assisted with temporary motel accommodations after being advised of an after-hours parks violation.

May 8

200 block 4th Avenue North: A vehicle window was discovered broken but nothing appeared missing.

21900 block Highway 99: A subject was cited for shoplifting and released.

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man was removed from a restaurant.

7300 block 224th Street Southwest: Tools were stolen from a parked vehicle.

500 block Elm Way: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance involving a mother and son.

22100 block Highway 99: Personal property was reported stolen from a motel room.

May 9

23600 block Highway 99: Police responded to a narcotics complaint involving a subject inside a vehicle. The vehicle was determined to be stolen and the subject was arrested.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A health care patient was arrested for assault after kicking a nurse in face.

8100 block 238th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested for trespassing in a store.

7600 block 230th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for assaulting his juvenile stepdaughter.

22900 block Edmonds Way: Two vehicles were prowled while parked at a church and multiple items were stolen.

8100 block 238th Street Southwest: A man was detained for a warrant, but released after the warrant was declined by by the originating agency.

May 10

21900 block 64th Avenue West: An Edmonds K9 unit assisted the Mountlake Terrace Police Department with tracking a burglary suspect.

200 block 5th Avenue North: A third party reported threats made against a social worker. No investigation or charges were requested by social worker.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for shoplifting and warrants.

200 block 5th Avenue North: A suspicious subject was seen photographing vehicles.

7900 block 212th Street Southwest: A resident was the victim of a check-cashing scam and provided gift cards to unknown suspect(s).

9300 block 244th Street Southwest: An apartment complex mailbox was discovered unlocked and mail was stolen.