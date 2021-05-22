Edmonds Police Foundation celebrates 25th anniversary

Created as a community-based organization to assist the Edmonds Police Department through education, fundraising and citizen involvement, the Edmonds Police Foundation is celebrating its 25th year.

The concept of an Edmonds Police Foundation originated during former Edmonds Police Chief Tom Miller’s tenure. In 1995, he selected a group of citizens from varying backgrounds and different geographical areas of the city and formed the Chief’s Citizens’ Roundtable. He described the group as the “eyes and ears” of the community. It was his desire to continue and enhance the mutually respectful relationship between the citizens of Edmonds and the Edmonds Police Department.

During the roundtable, Miller brought up the idea of forming the Edmonds Police Foundation, and the idea was endorsed by the roundtable members. Following further investigation and work by Chief Miller and the roundtable, the foundation was launched in 1996.

The foundation’s goal was — and continues to be — to support programs designed to enhance public safety using community partnerships and citizen outreach.

During the 25 years of its existence, the foundation has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars from the community for the Edmonds Police Department — projects the City of Edmonds was unable to fund in its budget. (You can see a list of those projects here.)

The Edmonds Police Foundation is a 501 (c) (3) non-profit corporation and will be hosting the Annual David Stern Memorial Golf Tournament on Monday, Aug. 23. For more information about the foundation or to donate, visit the website at www.edmondspolicefoundation.org.