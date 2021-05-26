Edmonds Port Commission meeting agenda for June 1, 2021

June 1, 2021

7:00 pm

I. CALL TO ORDER

II. FLAG SALUTE

III. CONSENT AGENDA

A. Approval of Agenda

B. Approval of May 10, 2021 Meeting Minutes and the Approval of May 12, 2021 Retreat Meeting Minutes

C. Approval of Payments

D. USCG Safe Boating Week Event

IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS (For any issues not already on the Agenda; 3 minute limit)

V. PRESENTATION

A. USCG Safe Boating Week Recap – Kevin Coulombe

VI. POSSIBLE ACTION

VII. INFORMATION

A. Continuation of Resolution 20-03, Declaring Local Emergency and Delegation of Authority

B. New Admin/Maintenance Building Design

VIII. EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR’S REPORT

IX. COMMISSIONER’S COMMENTS AND COMMITTEE REPORTS

X. EXECUTIVE SESSION

XI. ADJOURNMENT

To observe social distancing during the COVID-19 outbreak, the Port of Edmonds Commission room will be closed for Commission meetings until further notice. The public is welcome to attend meetings remotely via Zoom:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/2091238949

or Audio + 1 253 215 8782 US Meeting ID: 209 123 8949

For remote commission meetings, public comments can be made via Zoom during the public comments portion of the meeting. Comments will be limited to three minutes. Additionally, public comments can be emailed to publiccomment@portofedmonds.org prior to the meeting and they will be entered into the official public record.

