Edmonds School Board May 11 set to begin considering district-wide improvements

The Edmonds School Board of Directors is set at its May 11 business meeting to begin reviewing several improvement projects covered by the recently passed 2021 capital levy.

During the meeting, the board will hold a first reading (taking no action) on multiple improvement projects across the district including the Educational Services Center (ESC) HVAC/Lighting/Roof Upgrade Project, and the roof replacement at Edmonds Elementary School.

Funds from the recently passed $180 million capital levy will provide much-needed school district building upgrades, address capacity challenges and improve existing facilities.

The board is also set to hold a first reading to move one portable from Hazelwood Elementary School to Terrace Park Elementary School.

In other business, the board is set to continue its discussion regarding possible expenditures in reductions.

Due to lower student enrollment, the district has identified areas for potential reductions in our overall expenditures. It is necessary at this time for the Board of Directors to consider a Reduced Educational Program for the 2021-22 school year so certificated employees who would be affected by said program may be properly notified by May 15.

The board will also hold second readings on revisions to policies regarding:

-freedom of expression

-students on governing bodies

-sexual health education

-high school graduation requirements

District staff will also provide the board with an update on their school building re-entry plan.

The meeting will be held remotely via Zoom at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 11 and can be streamed live on the district’s YouTube channel. For additional information on attending board meetings and to view the meeting’s agenda, click here.