Edmonds School District High School Students of Month for April 2021

Edmonds eLearning Academy



Parker Thomas

Parents’ Names: Tracy and Ed Thomas

Interests: I enjoy reading and painting, and gardening with my mom.

Community Service: I’ve babysat for my neighbors multiple times, and I’ve taken care of some friends’ pets as well.

Edmonds Heights K-12



Isabella Strauss

Parents’ Names: Erica and Nick Strauss

GPA: 3.9

Community Service: Cleaning and repainting public areas along the waterfront with the Edmonds Sea Scouts.

Educational Goals: To graduate St. John’s College in Santa Fe, NM

Edmonds-Woodway High





Madelyne Reinert

Parents’ Names: Lionel Reinert and Maria Reinert-Lewis

GPA: 3.9

Clubs & Activities: Link Crew, National Honor Society, Connect & Affect Club, Feminism Club

ASB: ASB Executive Officer: Historian

Honors: National Honor Society member

Awards: My artwork being in the 2017-2018 Edmonds School District student artwork calendar, and that same art piece being selected by glass artist Lynn McManus to be replicated in fused glass.

Community Service: Community clean-up

Employment: I currently work at Petosa Accordions and have worked there since 2019 when I was 16 years old. The family-run business will celebrate its 100-year anniversary next year!

Educational Goals: After high school, I plan to go to Edmonds College and get an Associate of Science degree (Chemistry) and then transfer those credits to a four-year university in Washington to get a bachelor’s of science degree in Chemistry. I’ll finalize my education by completing a Physician Assistant program after getting my BS.

Career Goals: My goal is to become a Dermatology Physician Assistant, where I’ll be able to help patients combat eczema, acne, rosacea, and various skin conditions via prescribed treatment and other methods.

Anything else we should know? While being a high school student, I’m also a part-time Running Start student at Edmonds College, allowing me to earn dual credit (both high school and college) and get a head-start on my Associate degree.



Emma D’cessare

Parents’ Names: Anton D’cessare and Salinah Chew-D’cessare

GPA: 4.0

Clubs & Activities: I am the founder and president of a club at EWHS called Songs for Society. Here, I recruit student musicians to perform music at medical institutions around our area, such as Swedish-Edmonds Hospital, Cedar Creek Memory Care, and Sunrise nursing homes. Our goal is to provide entertainment and joy for the patients and staff at these locations. Pre-COVID, we performed on the weekends. Now, we are holding the club virtually and sending pre-recorded performance videos to the locations at which we previously played in-person.

I am also a violinist/pianist in the Philharmonic Orchestra, vice president of Tri-M Honors Society, and secretary of Camerata Club.Tri-M is the group that brings together all branches of our music program, organizing concerts and recitals, and implementing music into community service. Camerata is a student-led string ensemble that always puts on a stellar performance at annual solo/ensemble contests.

Outside of music, I am also a member of Students Saving Salmon and Chinese Club, two groups that I enjoy very much since I am passionate about saving the environment and learning about new cultures/languages. IB Mandarin Chinese is one of my favorite classes, so I love continuing the learning from this class in Chinese Club as well.

Honors: I have received a Hand Hygiene Certification from Swedish Hospital, and many other certifications from a Virtual Medical Shadowing program (based in Texas), a Neurosurgery summer program (based in New York), and international medical school virtual courses (based in the UK).

Awards: I am a National Merit Finalist. I will receive an IB Diploma in July of this year.

I have won some superior ratings at the annual WMEA Solo/Ensemble contests (with ensemble) throughout my high school years.

I was also a chosen soloist in EWHS’s annual Masterworks Concert in my junior year. I was chosen as a pianist playing Rhapsody in Blue by George Gershwin.

I am also Student of the Month!

Community Service: I have volunteered at Swedish Edmonds Hospital in the Progressive Care and Intensive Care Units since my freshman year of high school. I have made amazing relationships with the nurses I work with. I do clerical work, manage databases of food and equipment, and perform surveys to assess staff hand hygiene and patient wellness. Swedish-Edmonds Hospital has given me valuable experience inside a medical institution and I have loved my time volunteering there.

I have also volunteered at Vacation Bible School for three summers. I loved taking care of the groups of elementary children I was in charge of and leading them through different art, exercise, and reading activities.

Significant School Project: Songs for Society (explained in Clubs & Activities) has been my most significant school project.

Educational Goals: My goal is to complete high school on a high note! I hope to keep up my 4.0 GPA and gain my IB Diploma in July. From here, I will go to a four-year university majoring in either neuroscience or psychology. I am planning to go down the pre-med/pre-health path and attend medical school in the future.

Career Goals: My ultimate goal is to become a neurologist or psychiatrist. I want to learn more and become specialized in studying the human brain and behavior, a subject I find extremely interesting since humanity still does not know everything about this fundamental part of our existence. I would like to do more research in this field and hopefully create improved or new treatments for patients with neurodegenerative diseases or psychiatric illnesses. Who knows, maybe with the correct technology, even cures could be developed, and I’d love to be a part of that.

Anything else we should know? I love animals, baking, and spending time with my friends and family!

Lynnwood High





Jade Gutierrez

Parent’s Name: Zoila Mayorga



Lilia Hernandez

Parent’s Name: Ana Perez Cerano

Career Goals: I want to become a plastic surgeon to make others feel better about themselves

Meadowdale High





Lance Broderhausen

Parents’ Names: Rachel and Patrick Broderhausen

GPA: 3.98

Clubs & Activities: Meadowdale HI-Q Team, LINK Crew, GEN-Z Club (Social Justice and Activism Club)

Athletics: I ran Varsity Cross Country for four years and was the team captain my senior year.

Honors: National Honor Society

Awards: Edmonds Rotary Club Student of the Month: November 2019, Most Inspirational (Cross Country 2021), 2nd Team All-Wesco (Cross Country 2021), Track and Field Most Improved (2019), Teammate of the Year (Cross Country 2018)

Employment: Snack Shack Cook and Cashier at Lynndale Pacific Little League

Educational Goals: I plan to attend the University of Washington in Seattle, majoring in Political Science. I’m very interested in politics and how it intersects with social justice in our country.

Career Goals: I’d like to work in a field like Law or Journalism that requires multiple skills for one job as well as gives me opportunities to meet and interact with people from all over the world.



Farrah Padilla

Parents’ Names: Michelle and Eric Padilla

GPA: 3.93

Clubs & Activities: I’m co-founder of the Gen Z club, which is a social activism and volunteer club.

ASB: Senior Senator

Athletics: Varsity Volleyball for two years; Wrestling State Participant in 2020

Honors: NHS; AP and honors classes

Awards: I was awarded student of the quarter twice my junior year and athlete of the week once.

Community Service: Link Crew for two years; Occasional volunteer at the Edmonds Food Bank

Employment: I worked at Sprouts in the midst of the pandemic for six months

Educational Goals: To attend a four year university and major in Law, Societies and Justice, potentially moving to graduate school

Career Goals: To discover a career where I can make a tangible change in things that affect everyone day-to-day and experience what the world has to offer.

Anything else we should know? I plan on attending either Loyola Marymount University, University of San Diego or Gonzaga University

Mountlake Terrace High





Braeden Setzer

Parents’ Names: Carl & Sheri Setzer

GPA: 2.8

Clubs & Activities: Hawk Broadcasting Network

Educational Goals:two-year degree

Career Goals: Computer server administrator



Tiffany Vuong

Parents’ Names: Jennifer Tu and Qui Vuong

GPA: 3.99

Clubs & Activities: Varsity Girls Swim 9th-12th grade, Key club, CONNECT, National Honors Society, ASB, Orchestra, Asian Student Union, STEM

ASB: Sophomore Year- Class Representative; Junior Year- Class Secretary; Senior Year- Class Vice President

Athletics: Girls Swim 9th-12th grade and Club Swim outside of school

Honors: National Honors Society, NSHSS

Awards: AAUW STEM award (2020), 3rd place in Washington State Science and Engineering Fair (2021), Athlete of the Week (Girls Swim 2019), Girls swim MVP (2019), placed 7th in STATE for girls swim (2019),

Community Service: One Meal- sort and packaged food; Concern for neighbors food bank; Toy Drive for kids at Seattle Children’s hospital

Significant School Project: Using Chlorophyta Algae to Purify Wastewater Through the Experimental Trials of Varying Photoperiods Testing the Efficiency of the Conversion of Wastewater to Drinkable Water.

Educational Goals: To pursue an education in medicine

Career Goals: I want to be a cardiologist

Scriber Lake High





Kaleea Fakouri

Parent’s Name: Kimberley Fakouri

Employment: Subway

Educational Goals: To graduate from high school and start community college.

Career Goals: To become an Advanced Registered Nurse Practitioner (ARNP).



Dominic Severich

Parents’ Names: Steven and Diana Severich

Awards: Multiple rewards for participation and effort at Scriber

Significant School Project: Making my quilt for my mom

Employment: Fred Meyer

Educational Goals: Graduating high school and getting my Associate’s degree at Edmonds College.

Career Goals: Finding a happy medium between financially stable and happiness. My mental health matters just as much as anything.

Anything else we should know? I love my family and I wouldn’t be here without them.

Project SEARCH





Corwyn Rutan

Parent’s Name: Drea Talley

Clubs & Activities: My family

Athletics: I play basketball.

Awards: I have earned gift cards for doing good old hard work.

Community Service: I take my dog Luca for a walk.

Employment: I am a volunteer in Rehabilitation Services at Swedish Edmonds Hospital.

Educational Goals: I want to finish Ben’s class.

Career Goals: I really want to clean clinics.

Anything else we should know? I really enjoy my internship and stocking the pillowcases in the clinic. I like to play Pokemon Go on my phone when I am not at school. I like to stay focused and be on time to things.

VOICE Transition Program





Setti Habtai

Parent’s Name: Weini Ghebray

Significant School Project: Internship at TJ Maxx

Career Goals: Looking for a part time job at a retail store

Anything else we should know? I enjoy attending VOICE and seeing my friends. I am very social and enjoy people watching. I love music and dancing.