Edmonds-South Snohomish County Historical Society welcomes new board members, president

The Edmonds-South Snohomish County Historical Society has elected three members to its board of directors and elected a new president.

Newly elected Board President Barbara Fahey and board members Thomas Mesaros, Emily Scott and Dave Teitzel were sworn in during the society’s March Annual Meeting.

Mesaros has been working in the nonprofit sector since 1975 and continues to sit on several national and local boards and committees. He also served on the Edmonds City Council from 2014-2019.

Scott joined the board in 2020, appointed to fill a vacant position, and shortly after took over as board secretary. She is a professional archaeologist, and has been a past member of the Edmonds Historic Preservation Commission. She has volunteered with the museum and society since 2010 in multiple capacities.

Teitzel, a former Edmonds City Councilmember, retired from a 35-year career at Qwest Communications in 2015. He is a member of the Edmonds Daybreakers Rotary Club and is a volunteer with the Nourishing Network as well as the Edmonds Food Bank.

Fahey has served on numerous nonprofit boards, including Pathways for Women and the YWCA. She previously served on the Edmonds City Council and was Edmonds Mayor from 1996-2000. She has been a longtime member of the society, and joined the board in 2015.

Fahey thanked outgoing President Jerry Freeland for her years of board service. “The board has benefited greatly from her leadership and is extremely grateful for her service as board president,” Fahey said of Freeland, a long-time volunteer with the organization’s Garden and Summer Markets for over 20 years. Freeland joined the board in 2013 as treasurer and has served as board president since 2017.

“The addition of Emily, Dave and Tom to our board is very exciting,” said Fahey. “Their leadership will be invaluable as we continue to grow as an organization and expand our reach throughout the community.”

The society would also like to acknowledge three outgoing board members for their dedication to the organization and their contributions to its stability and growth. Dave Buelow, Dean Larson and Evelyn Reyes have given tireless hours in support of the organization and special events such as Scarecrow Festival and the Museum Garden and Summer Markets

Those interested in learning more about the Edmonds-South Snohomish County Historical Society Board of Directors can visit historicedmonds.org.