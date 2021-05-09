Edmonds VFW Post 8870 announces 2021 scholarship winners

VFW Post 8870 awards scholarships annually to deserving high school graduates in the Edmonds and Mukilteo school districts. This year’s winners of $1,500 scholarships are all children or grandchildren of one or more veterans, or those currently serving members of the armed forces.

Winners were selected from among a group of 15 applicants, based on grades, demonstrated leadership, a record of community service and a 300- to 500-word essay on the topics: what “Freedom means to me” and “How our Constitution establishes and maintains a culture of freedom.”

The winners are:

Hayley Ross, Meadowdale High School

Taylor Schindler, Edmonds-Woodway High School

Vann I. Dreier, Kamiak High School

Shakeel Khan, Mariner High School.

These scholarships are funded by donations received during VFW’s semi-annual distribution of “Buddy Poppies” at local stores around Memorial Day and Veterans Day of each year. That activity was canceled this year due to the pandemic, but generous donations from friends of the post made up for much of the loss.