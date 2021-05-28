Edmonds Waterfront Center hires new facilities manager

The Edmonds Waterfront Center has added a new facilities manager, Jim Smith to their team.

Smith’s role will include overseeing the building management and maintenance, as well as technology and audiovisual systems used for programs and rentals at the new 26,000-square-foot Edmonds Waterfront Center.

“Up to this point our focus has been on constructing the building,” said Edmonds Waterfront Center CEO Daniel Johnson. “Now as we prepare to open to the public, we are shifting to making sure all the systems are operating at peak performance — and Jim is just the man for the job.”