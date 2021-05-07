Edmonds Waterfront Center virtual opening raises $111K

The Edmonds Waterfront Center’s virtual opening last month raised $111,000 for the new facility.

As reported in our earlier story, the virtual opening on April 22 — Earth Day — drew 500 attendees, and began with a video created by guest speaker and leading Waterfront Center supporter Rick Steves.

“Earth Day is a fitting day for this event given the LEED Gold certification and many green features of the new center,” Steves said.

During the video, Steves reviewed the roots of Edmonds’ commitment to its seniors, going back more than 50 years to the original Edmonds Senior Center and how this evolved into today’s new multi-generational Waterfront Center.

This was followed with a panel discussion moderated by Waterfront Center/Senior Center Board President Gary Haakenson that expanded on the overall themes and mission of the new center, providing additional depth and detail to fill in the picture of what is in store for the community once COVID restrictions are lifted.

“It was a wonderful success”, said Waterfront Center Board President Gary Haakenson. “Long-time supporters John and Ingrid Osterhaug really primed the pump with a $50,000 matching grant.” The funding will support vital programs, now focused on health and wellness and online classes.

Program sponsors included:

The Center – a place of Hope

Cedar Creek Memory Care Community

First Financial NW Bank

Re-Juiced Studio

Pacific Automation

The Edmonds Senior Center currently serves approximately 4,000 seniors annually with a broad range of programs and activities. The new Edmonds Waterfront Center, owned by the senior center, was built on the same site but will operate as a multi-generational activity center and will serve a much larger demographic in an expanded timeframe.

From 8 a.m.-4 p.m., most of the programs will be aimed at seniors and organized by the senior center. From 4-10 p.m., programs for all ages will be offered by the City of Edmonds Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department.

Nearly $15 million has been raised toward the $16.75 million fundraising goal. To learn more, contact Waterfront Center CEO Daniel Johnson at 206-293-4823.