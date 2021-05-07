Enjoy the flowers and shop for Mom during Edmonds Museum Garden Market Saturday

Saturday, May 8, the Edmonds Historical Museum’s Garden Market is thrilled to welcome back Edmonds In Bloom for their annual “Kids Plant for Mom’s Day” Event. Our friends from Edmonds in Bloom will be setting up on Centennial Plaza with plenty of tables and space for social distancing while providing this fun event.

Before or after planting your flowers with Edmonds In Bloom, come join the fun and shop the market for all your Mother’s Day celebration needs. Of course, there will be plenty of bouquets to choose from, made for you by our wonderful farmers. And there will be plenty of other farm fresh favorites. Nate, from Frog Song Farm, will bring plenty of salad greens, radishes and of course rhubarb (both green and red). Wilson Fish will have freshly caught and filleted salmon and more, plus smoked salmon. And there is Lopez Island Vineyard, Finn River Cidery, Bubba’s Salsa, Pete’s Toffee, Sky Valley Family Farm, Alvarez, Holmquist Hazelnuts, and the list goes on and on.

Looking for a perfect gift for the Mom in your life? Jan from Turtleworks and Jesse Kelly Glassworks will be at the market this week. They join our diverse collection of artists who make this market so special, like Kara’s Windchime Creations, Everblooming Flowers, Viv’s Pottery, Country Comfort Quilts, and more.

We look forward to seeing you but would like to remind all who come: Masks are required to enter and shop. We will also continue monitoring the number of shoppers in the market while we are open, to help enforce social distancing. So please, help us stay safe, wear your mask and shop while maintaining distance.

See you at the market, open 9 a.m.-2 p.m., on Bell Street between 5th and 6th Avenues North.

— By Christina Martin, market manager