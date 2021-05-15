EPIC Poetry Group: Poet’s Corner — Jack’s Pass Ritual, Piccadilly Circus

Here is the latest installment of Poet’s Corner, presented by the Edmonds-based EPIC Poetry Group.
Jack’s Pass Ritual
Fallen tree trunks
casually balanced on young men’s shoulders.
Bare-chested
foragers,
continuous
ant parade.
August perspiration work
preparation for the coming darkness.
The girls huddle
teardrop diamond ring beauty
weddings discussed.
Fresh & clean in the woods
unaware
love alone,
a flimsy shield for
Autumn’s encroaching winds.
Men of tools and years
wrangle tree trunks into submission.
Chainsaw, axe, and brawn
communal ceremony
the growing pile
assuring
raging fire light,
for night crouches on the horizon
like Sunday’s next door neighbor
ready to claim today.
Ancient mountain visages
gather with walking souls
for hearth fire’s conception
on the perpetually transforming banks of the Jack’s Pass River.
The woman
alone
worships the bone rhythm creation –
tucks stories into her pages
as sustenance for the coming Winter.
We all have our rituals.
Alison Ersfeld
~ ~ ~ ~
Piccadilly Circus
Thousands flopping, undulating, slippery, stacked, seeking.
Surely they can’t survive
Too many in the same small pond
The large Spaghetti O lips, hungry for air
Opening and closing,
Water too shallow to host so many fish
Sounds like naked thighs slapping together.
Most ignore the spectacle.
Tourists always rush,
Forget to feed time delicious slowness.
Across the pond,
It’s Sunday and sunny
The cool guys in leather and tattoos smoke cigarettes leaning on motor bikes
The busker sings an American folk song
“Fifteen Miles on the Erie Canal”
The shops engorged with hats and I love London sweatshirts
The sidewalk cafes burst with pastry mouths
The neon glows all shades of desire.
No masks or fear of humanity’s ills.
How free we were
In Piccadilly Circus on that Sunday.
Alison Ersfeld
~ ~ ~ ~ ~
When Ali’s not writing herself, she’s teaching creative writing, mythology, and English at Meadowdale High School, where she works collaboratively with students to create the school’s art and literary magazine. Ali is also a yoga instructor at Bindi Yoga in Lynwood and enjoys facilitating workshops that combine the deeply reflective practices of yoga and writing. She is currently the VP of Development for EPIC Group Writers.
Published work: Unmasked Magazine, EPIC Group Writers 2018 Contest winner (second place-poetry).
