EPIC Poetry Group: Poet’s Corner — Jack’s Pass Ritual, Piccadilly Circus

Here is the latest installment of Poet’s Corner, presented by the Edmonds-based EPIC Poetry Group.

Jack’s Pass Ritual

Fallen tree trunks

casually balanced on young men’s shoulders.

Bare-chested

foragers,

continuous

ant parade.

August perspiration work

preparation for the coming darkness.

The girls huddle

teardrop diamond ring beauty

weddings discussed.

Fresh & clean in the woods

unaware

love alone,

a flimsy shield for

Autumn’s encroaching winds.

Men of tools and years

wrangle tree trunks into submission.

Chainsaw, axe, and brawn

communal ceremony

the growing pile

assuring

raging fire light,

for night crouches on the horizon

like Sunday’s next door neighbor

ready to claim today.

Ancient mountain visages

gather with walking souls

for hearth fire’s conception

on the perpetually transforming banks of the Jack’s Pass River.

The woman

alone

worships the bone rhythm creation –

tucks stories into her pages

as sustenance for the coming Winter.

We all have our rituals.

Alison Ersfeld

~ ~ ~ ~

Piccadilly Circus

Thousands flopping, undulating, slippery, stacked, seeking.

Surely they can’t survive

Too many in the same small pond

The large Spaghetti O lips, hungry for air

Opening and closing,

Water too shallow to host so many fish

Sounds like naked thighs slapping together.

Most ignore the spectacle.

Tourists always rush,

Forget to feed time delicious slowness.

Across the pond,

It’s Sunday and sunny

The cool guys in leather and tattoos smoke cigarettes leaning on motor bikes

The busker sings an American folk song

“Fifteen Miles on the Erie Canal”

The shops engorged with hats and I love London sweatshirts

The sidewalk cafes burst with pastry mouths

The neon glows all shades of desire.

No masks or fear of humanity’s ills.

How free we were

In Piccadilly Circus on that Sunday.

Alison Ersfeld

~ ~ ~ ~ ~

When Ali’s not writing herself, she’s teaching creative writing, mythology, and English at Meadowdale High School, where she works collaboratively with students to create the school’s art and literary magazine. Ali is also a yoga instructor at Bindi Yoga in Lynwood and enjoys facilitating workshops that combine the deeply reflective practices of yoga and writing. She is currently the VP of Development for EPIC Group Writers.

Published work: Unmasked Magazine, EPIC Group Writers 2018 Contest winner (second place-poetry).