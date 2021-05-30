EPIC Poetry Group: Poet’s Corner — Secrets, What I Saw, Rebirth

Here is the latest installment of Poet’s Corner, presented by the Edmonds-based EPIC Poetry Group.
SECRETS
Contemplating a poem
about secrets
and how they hold us
breathless, sometimes sad
but mostly accountable
by their strength.
I host an old secret
lurking deep inside
so painful
I can hardly breath.
Personal, my version of disgrace
and I want to set it free.
Reflections
on prayer with
soundless whispers
from our hearts
secrets we can’t control
with disclosures to bring us
to our knees.
We know the secrets of
magic potions
and family recipes
guarded by ancestors
and ourselves.
A remembrance of joy
or a curse of reality
we will never utter.
And madmen flouting power
and pissing in the wind
they harbor secrets
with the demise of
life as we know it
in their hands.
Diane Naab
~ ~ ~ ~
What I Saw
Fleeting moments in time
we will not see again.
But this time
I took a moment
to savor what my eyes
tried to comprehend.
As I walked
the crowded street
I saw a tall well-dressed
gentleman speaking
to a homeless man –
short or perhaps slumped
by the weight of his life.
They both spoke
but their words were muted.
And as I neared
what I saw
became
what I heard.
A caring man
engaging another
in need of kindness
and perhaps understanding.
What I heard was
a listening ear.
Encouragement.
A real conversation
with one needing
to be heard.
How sad when we
assume so much
with a glance
and a shrug.
But not this day.
What I saw was compassion
for another human being
without judgement.
A subtle meeting of the minds
for a short moment in time.
And as they shook hands
perhaps a bill passed through
that connection.
Diane Naab
~ ~ ~ ~
Rebirth
Random rings
of every size
growing, melting
into shadows
of trees and stone
as gentle
as the breath
of sleepy fog
resting in the forest
bringing comfort
and peace
it consumes my being
hypnotizes my soul
I am one with life’s wonder
I am forest
stone
fog
peace
I am spirit
I am
I
Diane Naab
~ ~ ~ ~
Diane Naab is an artist, former art gallery owner, world traveler, and published author, now living in the Seattle area.
Her poetry and short stories were published in four consecutive issues of the annual literary review, Inside Passages, in southeast Alaska. She is a member of, and has submitted writing to, the Society of Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators, and the Pacific Northwest Writers Association (PNWA).
Her literary journey includes attending writing workshops conducted by the PNWA, BARN Writers at Bainbridge Artisan Resource Network, the former Seattle7Writers, Tacoma Community College, and Gamble Creek Studio.
