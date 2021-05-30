EPIC Poetry Group: Poet’s Corner — Secrets, What I Saw, Rebirth

Here is the latest installment of Poet’s Corner, presented by the Edmonds-based EPIC Poetry Group.

SECRETS

Contemplating a poem

about secrets

and how they hold us

breathless, sometimes sad

but mostly accountable

by their strength.

I host an old secret

lurking deep inside

so painful

I can hardly breath.

Personal, my version of disgrace

and I want to set it free.

Reflections

on prayer with

soundless whispers

from our hearts

secrets we can’t control

with disclosures to bring us

to our knees.

We know the secrets of

magic potions

and family recipes

guarded by ancestors

and ourselves.

A remembrance of joy

or a curse of reality

we will never utter.

And madmen flouting power

and pissing in the wind

they harbor secrets

with the demise of

life as we know it

in their hands.

Diane Naab

~ ~ ~ ~

What I Saw

Fleeting moments in time

we will not see again.

But this time

I took a moment

to savor what my eyes

tried to comprehend.

As I walked

the crowded street

I saw a tall well-dressed

gentleman speaking

to a homeless man –

short or perhaps slumped

by the weight of his life.

They both spoke

but their words were muted.

And as I neared

what I saw

became

what I heard.

A caring man

engaging another

in need of kindness

and perhaps understanding.

What I heard was

a listening ear.

Encouragement.

A real conversation

with one needing

to be heard.

How sad when we

assume so much

with a glance

and a shrug.

But not this day.

What I saw was compassion

for another human being

without judgement.

A subtle meeting of the minds

for a short moment in time.

And as they shook hands

perhaps a bill passed through

that connection.

Diane Naab

~ ~ ~ ~

Rebirth

Random rings

of every size

growing, melting

into shadows

of trees and stone

as gentle

as the breath

of sleepy fog

resting in the forest

bringing comfort

and peace

it consumes my being

hypnotizes my soul

I am one with life’s wonder

I am forest

stone

fog

peace

I am spirit

I am

I

Diane Naab

~ ~ ~ ~

Diane Naab is an artist, former art gallery owner, world traveler, and published author, now living in the Seattle area.

Her poetry and short stories were published in four consecutive issues of the annual literary review, Inside Passages, in southeast Alaska. She is a member of, and has submitted writing to, the Society of Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators, and the Pacific Northwest Writers Association (PNWA).

Her literary journey includes attending writing workshops conducted by the PNWA, BARN Writers at Bainbridge Artisan Resource Network, the former Seattle7Writers, Tacoma Community College, and Gamble Creek Studio.