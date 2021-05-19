Expect noise, truck traffic as city’s sludge incinerator undergoes emergency repairs

The City of Edmonds said Wednesday it is making emergency repairs to its wastewater treatment plant sludge incinerator, located at 2nd and Dayton in downtown Edmonds, and those living or working nearby will be experiencing noise and increased truck traffic at the site until that work is complete.

Wastewater Treatment Plant Manager Pamela Randolph said that the incinerator repairs were unplanned, so the city didn’t have time to notify the community of the impacts. The city anticipates noise from the work to end by 7 p.m. Wednesday. “Our contractor is doing their best to finish by the end of the workday,” Randolph said. Neighbors will also notice some increased truck traffic on 2nd Avene until the repairs are fully completed, she added.

“Our goal is to repair the incinerator in the next couple of days and get it back online for the next two months,” Randolph said.

The city plans to begin work mid-summer on its new Carbon Recovery Project, a gasification process that will replace the aging incinerator. The entire sludge incinerator will be demolished when that work starts, City Public Works and Utilities Director Phil Williams said.

In making a case for the carbon recovery project, officials noted that the sludge incinerator is nearly a decade beyond the end of its useful life and has become increasingly expensive to maintain due to more stringent air quality standards. The Edmonds City Council in October 2020 passed an ordinance authorizing nearly $14.4 million in revenue bonds to finance Edmonds’ portion of the project. The costs will be shared with the City of Mountlake Terrace, the Olympic View Water and Sewer District, and the Ronald Sewer District, which send their sewage to Edmonds for treatment and disposal,

The current emergency work “clearly demonstrates the need to replace the aged incinerator,” Randolph said. “We thank our neighbors for their understanding and apologize for the inconvenience.”

Randolph added that anyone with specific questions about the work or duration can contact the treatment plant at 425-771-0237.