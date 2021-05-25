FC Edmonds Girls 2005 soccer team headed for national tournament

The FC Edmonds Girls 2005 team from Sno-King Youth Club has punched its ticket for the third straight season to the NPL Finals (Nationals) in Denver July 8.

FC Edmonds is the competitive soccer option of Sno-King Youth Club and primarily serves players from the Edmonds School District. The league offers both premier and select soccer. Players are from Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace, Bothell, Shoreline, Snohomish, Marysville, Arlington, and Stanwood. The head coach is John Lowdon, assisted by Alvin Little and Josh Cardin.

The team posted a 7-1 record this season in the Washington Premier League, scoring 29 goals and allowing just five. The team has tied or won 56 out of 57 games over a four-year period: 53 wins, three ties, and one loss.

“Hard work, determination, team work, and the will to win is what has got us back to Nationals for the third consecutive year,” Lowdon said. “We have a solid group of girls who always achieve to play at the highest level possible. The loyalty to each other is what makes this team special.”