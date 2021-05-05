Foundation for Edmonds School District launches vision program for families in need

The Foundation for Edmonds School District has announced a new vision program providing complimentary eye exams and hardware to families in need.

The program — in partnership with the Edmonds School District and National Vision Cares — is funded through a grant from Foundry10, a philanthropic educational research organization.

With a referral from an Edmonds School District nurse, children can receive a complimentary eye exam by a licensed optometrist and eyeglasses from a local America’s Best or Vista Optical, both members of the National Vision family of companies. Each family referred to the program will receive a voucher that they can redeem in their local store.

“We are so thankful for this opportunity to partner with our district and National Vision Cares to provide such an important health service,” said Deborah Brandi, Edmonds Schools Foundation executive director. “Thanks to the generous support of Foundry10, we are able to provide quality care to our families and ensure our children can focus on their studies, which is especially important for families who continue to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The Edmonds School District is Snohomish County’s largest public school district, serving more than 21,000 students across 35 campuses. Boundaries span five communities including Lynnwood, Edmonds, Mountlake Terrace, Brier and part of Bothell. Learn more at www.foundationesd.org