Free COVID-19 vaccination clinic June 2 at Edmonds United Methodist

Edmonds United Methodist Church will be hosting a COVID Pfizer vaccination clinic that will be run by the Snohomish Health District on Wednesday, June 2 from 5-7 p.m. A second dose will be guaranteed on June 23.
All people age 12 and up are welcome. There is no ID required. Spanish language translation will be offered onsite.
Walk ups are welcome or you can register at the links below.
Questions? Contact: office@edmondsumc.org
June 2 (1st Pfizer Dose): https://prepmod.doh.wa.gov//appointment/en/reg/0315762493
June 23 (2nd Pfizer Dose): https://prepmod.doh.wa.gov//appointment/en/reg/5931630642
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identify before approving your comment.