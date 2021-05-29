Free COVID-19 vaccination clinic June 2 at Edmonds United Methodist

Edmonds United Methodist Church will be hosting a COVID Pfizer vaccination clinic that will be run by the Snohomish Health District on Wednesday, June 2 from 5-7 p.m . A second dose will be guaranteed on June 23.

All people age 12 and up are welcome. There is no ID required. Spanish language translation will be offered onsite.

Walk ups are welcome or you can register at the links below.

Questions? Contact: office@edmondsumc.org

June 2 (1st Pfizer Dose): https://prepmod.doh.wa.gov//appointment/en/reg/0315762493

June 23 (2nd Pfizer Dose): https://prepmod.doh.wa.gov//appointment/en/reg/5931630642