Free screening of 1938 silent film ‘As the Earth Turns’ May 7 with Edmonds composer Ed Hartman

Join Edmonds composer and music producer Ed Hartman for a special free screening of the 1938 silent film, As the Earth Turns, Friday, May 7 at 1 p.m. via Zoom. Reservations are required at zoom.us/meeting/register/tJUlfu2opz0tG9fLNXf6fmC1TdgJV0Abi88Z. Presented by the City of Edmonds Arts Commission.

“As the Earth Turns” is a science-fiction silent film by former Seattle filmmaker Richard Lyford. It is one of several films Lyford made before finding success with Walt Disney Studios in the 1940s. As with most of Lyford’s early films, it was presumed lost until it was discovered in the basement of his former Seattle home over 80 years later.

“Had Steven Spielberg been a 16-millimeter camera-toting teen in the 1930s, his home movies might have looked like ‘As the Earth Turns,’ a black-and-white, silent 45-minute science-fiction film about a peace-crazed scientist named Pax who attempts to persuade the world to put down its weapons by inducing extreme climate change. The forward-thinking production… serves as a valuable reminder that imagination and creativity needn’t ever be limited by the going technology.” – Los Angeles Times, Oct 17, 2019

Lyford’s family asked Hartman to create a score for the film and then released the film to over 100 film festivals worldwide. The film has garnered several awards, including best score for Hartman. A live Q&A discussion with Hartman about the film follows the screening.

Ed Hartman scores percussive, orchestral, jazz, pop, rock, Latin, world and electronic music. His music has been heard on television and in feature films, shorts commercials, and documentaries. Hartman has recorded and performed with numerous bands, orchestras, dance, and theatre companies including Grammy-winning artists. Read more in Rachel Gardner’s Art Beat column interview with Hartman here.

For information about the City of Edmonds Arts Commission, go to www.edmondsartscommission.org.