Free workshops in May focus on living well with diabetes, end of life planning

The Edmonds Waterfront Center Health and Wellness Department is offering two workshops during the month of May by Michelle Reitan, MSW and Sue Shearer, RN, BSN.

Living Well with Diabetes

A free six-week series offered via Zoom from 1-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays from May 18 – June 22

Designed to help people gain self-confidence with their ability to control their diabetes symptoms and learn how their health problems affect their lives. Participants make weekly action plans, share experiences and help each other solve problems they encounter in creating and carrying out their diabetes self-management program.

Programs feature the following: Small-group workshops — 12 to 16 participants 2.5 hours of time per session One session per week, for six weeks

People with different chronic health conditions attend together to : Develop weekly action plans based on their needs Share experiences Help each other solve problems they encounter in creating and carrying out their self-management program

:

Sessions are highly interactive and led by professionals. Sessions focus on building skills, sharing experiences, and offering support. All programs are led by a team of professional lay leaders. Lay leaders are people from the community who have experience in dealing with the same difficulties as those who are participating in the programs. They have received comprehensive in-person training to deliver the program content from a highly detailed manual.



Your Life/Your Wishes Advanced Directive and End of Life Planning

A free class offered via Zoom Thursday, May 27 from 1-3:30 p.m.

While most Americans say they would prefer to live through the end of their lives at home, surrounded by friends and family, the reality is the exact opposite. More than 70 percent of Americans die in hospitals or nursing homes.

Studies show that when people age 65 and older plan in advance with their doctors they are much more satisfied about their preferences for care through the end of their lives. They’re less anxious, feel more in control, and trust that their physicians understand their wishes.

This workshop helps:

How your values and beliefs can guide your personal choices regarding medical care through the end of life.

How to select the best person to speak for you in the event that you are unable to speak for yourself.

What life sustaining treatments may be offered to you at the end of life and the pros and cons of each treatment.

What forms you need to fill out and share with your doctor to document your choices .

What are the different burial options available in Washington State.

To register for either event, send an email to angel.malidore@edmondswaterfrontcenter.org or call 425-774-5555.