Fundraising under way for Edmonds City Council election hopefuls

Notes: (I) indicates incumbent;

* indicates candidates not currently registered with the Public Disclosure Commission (The Washington State Public Disclosure laws require that candidates who spent more than $5,000 on a prior campaign or expect to spend $5,000 on the current campaign must file campaign finance reports with the PDC. Candidates who do not meet either of these criteria must still register with the PDC and file a personal financial report, but are not required to file campaign financial reports).

Fundraising is already in full swing for many candidates seeking public office in this year’s local elections. This report brings you up to date and allows you to “follow the money” on the various candidates’ campaign finances.

In Edmonds, nine candidates have filed for the three city council positions that will be decided this year. Council Position 1 is a three-way race pitting incumbent Kristiana Johnson against challengers Alicia Crank and Brian Hartman. Three challengers (Janelle Cass, Will Chen and Lora Petso) are hoping to unseat incumbent (appointed) Luke Distelhorst in Position 2, making this a four-way race. Finally, former city councilmember and mayoral candidate Neil Tibbott will face off against 11-year city council incumbent Adrianne Fraley-Monillas for Position 3.

Note that for races with more than two candidates, the top two vote-getters in the Aug. 4 primary will advance to the November general election.

Early fundraising shows Will Chen with the largest war chest to date, topping $23,000, more than the combined total of his two Position 2 opponents. In what promises to be a hotly contested race for Position 3, both incumbent Adrianne Fraley-Monillas and challenger Neil Tibbott are well into five figures, as is Position 1 hopeful Alicia Crank. Her two opponents (Brian Hartman and Kristiana Johnson) declared their candidacy close to last Friday’s deadline and have yet to file campaign finance reports with the Public Disclosure Commission (PDC).

The accompanying table details the figures reported by each campaign to the PDC as of Saturday, May 22. For readers interested in following the money in more depth, the link in the right column opens the candidate’s detailed PDC reporting page with information on individual contributors, amounts each contributed, and how the money has been spent. Information in this table comes from the Public Disclosure Commission and the Washington Secretary of State’s VoteWA web page.

— By Larry Vogel