Happening nearby: Ballinger Park waterfront changes coming this summer

A new fishing pier, boat dock, boat launch, and shoreline improvements are in store for Lake Ballinger, with construction likely to take place in July and August.

The Mountlake Terrace City Council approved the construction contract last week, and the timeline calls for the work to be completed by the end of this summer.

According to the City of Mountlake Terrace, the construction window for the waterfront project can only be done in the summer due to state and federal regulations for in-water work to protect salmon and their habitat during spawning. Therefore, the boat launch, beach, and a portion of the parking lot will be closed when the project begins, with the bulk of the work currently expected for all of July, August and a portion of September.

A universally accessible playground will be located on the southeast side of the park near the boat launch following community input received earlier this year. The installation of the playground is scheduled for early fall.

Another improvement at Ballinger Park is the new restrooms that were installed late last year. The building has stainless steel fixtures, auto locking doors, four individual family style restrooms, and an outdoor shower.

Thanks to recent funding awards in the State Capital Budget and a partnership with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Hall Creek Restoration design is underway and targeted for construction in 2022-2023. This project will provide for ecological restoration to Ballinger Park to improve habitat in an already urbanized and rapidly developing urban area, particularly for species of concern such as amphibians and many migrating birds.

Lake access will be provided in alternate locations for launching kayaks, fishing and other water activities. Stay tuned to future communications and signage in the park directing users to these areas.

To learn more about Ballinger Park projects, visit www.cityofmlt.com/2039.