High school sports roundup for April 30, 2021

Girls Tennis

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Meadowdale 5-2

Singles:

Sidney Wright (MD) defeated Natalie Paulson (EW)

Paige Oliver (EW) defeated Maya Nikolic (MD)

Sabrina Reonal (MD) defeated Isis Liaw (EW)

Maia Ali (EW) defeated Sarah Davis (MD)

Doubles:

Maggie McGinness/Kristina Tran (EW) defeated Catherine Ton/Hailey Neri (MD)

Amanda Ly/Luisa Cano (EW) defeated Rachel Lee/Isabella Marossa (MD)

Natalie Colobong/Kaylee Meyers (EW) defeated McKenna Leith/Bella Tang (MD)

Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Shorecrest; Monday May 3; 3:30 p.m.

Meadowdale next match: vs Shorewood; Mayday May 3; 3:30 p.m.

Baseball

Shorewood defeated Meadowdale 4-2

John O’Connell and Brody Bluhm combined to throw 5 shutout innings for Meadowdale however it wasn’t enough as Shorewood’s pitching was up to the challenge and came away with the 4-2 win. Shorewood pitchers Logan Anderson and Blake Getterman combined to allow two runs and six hits and Jake Lockwood was three-for-three with an RBI for the Thunderbirds.

Leading the way for the Mavericks at the plate were Parker Cumberland, who was two-for-three and freshman Malikhi Emery-Henderson, who contributed a double.

Records: Shorewoood 4-7; Meadowdale 5-5

Meadowdale next game: vs Shorewood; Monday; 4:30 p.m. at Meridian Park in Shoreline

Mountlake Terrace defeated Shorecrest 12-0

Winning Pitcher: Adison Mattix

TGIF for Mountlake Terrace as junior Adison Mattix had another stellar pitching performance for the Hawks. Mattix followed up last Friday’s one-hit complete game shutout over Cedarcrest with a five-inning hitless gem against Shorecrest, walking four batters and striking out 10. Mattix combined stat line over his past two starts: 12 innings pitched, one hit, zero runs, six walks and 23 strikeouts.

Hawks batters also got in on the fun. Ryan Cacatian hit an inside-the-park home run and had three RBIs. Caden Alley was two-for-three with a double, scored a run, drove in two and had two stolen bases. Robbie Baringer was two-for-three with a double, two runs and a stolen base. These same two teams will meet again on Monday.

Records: Mountlake Terrace 6-3; Shorecrest 3-8

Mountlake Terrace next game; vs Shorecrest; Monday May 3; 4 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Lake Stevens 5-1

WP: Maddox Stojkovic

Maddox Stojkovic pitched six strong innings and Remy Heckman had a perfect seventh inning as the Warriors won their eighth game of the season. Stojkovic scattered four hits, allowing one run, while striking out five and walking three batters. Heckman struck out two of the three batters that he faced.

Heckman also contributed with his bat, going two-for-three with a double, two RBI and three stolen bases. He was reached base when he was hit by a pitch. Ryson Yabut was one-for-two with a run scored, two RBIs and a stolen base.

Brett Kamrath and Theron Perkins each doubled while Eli Loverink added a triple for Lake Stevens.

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 8-2; Lake Stevens 5-6

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Jackson Saturday May 1; 10 a.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Lynnwood at Cedarcrest

Postponed due to weather and rescheduled for Tuesday May 4.

Lynnwood next game: vs Cedarcrest; Monday May 3; 4 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Softball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Lynnwood 11-6

Winning Pitcher: Annika Forseth

Highlights

Edmonds-Woodway Pitching:

Annika Forseth 5 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 5 K

Edmonds-Woodway Hitting:

Cameron Siecke 2-2, HR

Reese Riggins 2-3 2 2B

Sofia Chamorro 3-3, 2 RBI

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 7-3; Lynnwood 3-7

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Mariner; Monday May 3; 4 p.m.

Lynnwood next game: vs Cedarcrest ; Tuesday May 4; 4 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Shorewood defeated Mountlake Terrace 10-4

Winning Pitcher: Skylar Tillman

Highlights

Shorewood Hitting:

Canada 3-4, 2 RBI

Siler 2-4, 2B, 1 R, 2 RBI

Skylar Tillman 2-4, RBI

Mountlake Terrace Pitching:

Taylor Eskew 7 IP, 9 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, 4 K

Mountlake Terrace Hitting:

Kaylee Mitchell 2-3, 1 R

Kyliegh Smith 1-3, 2 RBI

Ellie Gilbert 1-2, 1 BB, 1 RBI

Records: Shorewood 8-2; Mountlake Terrace 2-8

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Shorecrest; Tuesday May 4; 4 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Cedarcrest defeated Meadowdale 16-4

Records: Cedarcrest 6-4; Meadowdale 6-4

Meadowdale next game: vs Shorewood; Tuesday May 4; 6:00 p.m. at Meridan Park in Shoreline

Boys Soccer

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Meadowdale 4-2

Edmonds-Woodway goal scorers:

– Jack Carden

– Ben Hanson 2

– Ryan Hanby

Meadowdale goal scorers:

– Devin Gibson

– River Stewart

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 3-0-1; Meadowdale 4-3-1

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Shorecrest; Monday May 3; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Meadowdale next game: vs Shorewood; Monday May 3; 7:00 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium

Lynnwood defeated Mountlake Terrace 1-0

Goalkeeper Shutout: Guadalupe Rivera

Lynnwood Goal Scorer:

– Santiago Camacho

Records: Lynnwood 1-6-1; Mountlake Terrace 0-6

Lynnwood next game: vs Kamiak; Monday May 3; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Mariner; Monday May 3; 7 p.m.

— Compiled by Steve Willits