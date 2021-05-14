High school sports roundup for May 13, 2021

Boys Basketball

Kamiak defeated Edmonds-Woodway 66-46

Scoring highlights

Kamiak:

Brendan Beier 21, Jaye Ohonme 18, Glenn Wabaluku 8, Sahib Hara 6, Zach Meyer 5, Nolan Martin 4, Chance Loudenback 2, Ben Ferrara 2

Edmonds-Woodway:

Adonai Daniel 19, Gibby Marshall-Inman 9, Jacob Gabler 6, Steven Warren 5, Dillon Rundorf 4, Steele Swinton 2, Neil Traver 1

Records: Kamiak 1-1; Edmonds-Woodway 0-2

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Archbishop Murphy; Wednesday May 19; 7:15 p.m.

Mariner defeated Meadowdale 77-32

Scoring highlights

Mariner:

Tijan Saine 27, BJ Kolly Jr. 14, Isaiah Cuellar 9

Meadowdale:

Leonardo Baquian 10, Issac Braxton 6, Aiden Bloomquist 6

Records: Mariner 2-0; Meadowdale 0-2

Meadowdale next game: vs Cedarcrest; Wednesday May 19; 7:15 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Mountlake Terrace defeated Cascade 67-49

Scoring highlights

Mountlake Terrace:

Jeffrey Anyimah 19, Vito Mkrtychyan 10, Jace Breakfield 10

Cascade:

Devin Gilbert 11, Makai Bloomfield 11, Charlie Nelson 10

Records: Mountlake Terrace 2-0; Cascade 1-1

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Shorewood; Wednesday May 19; 7:15 p.m.

Lake Stevens defeated Lynnwood 70-41

No details reported

Records: Lake Stevens 1-1; Lynnwood 0-2

Lynnwood next game: at Shorecrest; Wednesday May 19; 7:15 p.m.

— Compiled by Steve Willits