High school sports roundup for May 14, 2021

Boys Wrestling

Lynnwood defeated Jackson 48-21

106—double forfeit; 113—Nathan Gibson (J) decision over Phillipe Ban (L) 15-12; 120—Double forfeit; 126—Brayan Nunez (L) won by forfeit; 132—Janah Kummah (J) won by forfeit; 138—Kaden Myers (L) pinned Aiden Valentine (J) 4:20; 145—Jacob Lykken(J) won by forfeit; 152—Larry Georger (J) pinned Timothy Johann (L) 2:15; 160—Coty Green (L) won by forfeit; 170—Nate Wilder (L) pinned Erick Gibson(J) 1:38; 182—Diego Amos (L) pinned Nathan Pilgrim (J); 195—Isaac Hernandez (L) pinned Jacar Harris (J) 2:43; 220—Dylan White (L) pinned Evan Johnson (J) 1:32; 285—Elisha Abahanna (L) pinned Michael Finnerty (J) :49

Lynnwood next match: at Shorecrest Tuesday May 18; 7:00 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace defeated Cedarcrest 36-35

no details reported

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Shorewood; Tuesday May 18; 7:00 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Lake Stevens defeated Edmonds-Woodway 57-12

106- Double forfeit; 113- Troy Valentine (LS) pinned AP Tran (EW) 2:10; 120- Kaydin Johnson (LS) won by forfeit; 126- Trevor Wilson (LS) won by forfeit; 132- Aiden Eberlein (LS) won by forfeit; 138- Baylor Dekinger (EW) decision over Theron Tate (LS) 3-0; 145- Tyler Fouts (LS) decision over Reece LeCompte (EW) 13-7; 152- Ethan West (LS) pinned George Quintans (EW) :32; 160- Jackson Balmer (LS) pinned Brendan Baldock (EW) 1:02; 170- Wyatt Springer (LS) pinned Liam Fitting (EW) 1:37; 182- Isaiah Young (LS) pinned Justus Whitaker (EW) 3:42; 195- Alex Rapalje (EW) decision over Sean Sanchez (LS) 5-2; 220- Koen Mattern (LS) pinned Evan Gibbs (EW) 4:00; 285- George Kartono (EW) pinned Michael Schulz (LS) 5:35

Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Archbishop Murphy; Monday May 17; 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Meadowdale defeated Mariner 61-24

Meadowdale scoring:

Ava Powell 19, Fatoumata Jaiteh 13, Kaisha Stark 9, Silja Knutsen 6, Sonja Amy 5, Jenaly Gabriel 3, Mckenna Kuecker 3, Jordan Leith 3

Mariner scoring:

Danaysia Cain 5, Yuni Rodriguez-Frias 4, Anna Camara 3, Haddy Camara 3, Keliah Carithers-Brown 3, Angela Rodriguez-Frias 2, Kumba Sarr 2, Elsie Rudberg 2,

Records: Meadowdale 1-1; Mariner 0-2

Meadowdale next game: at Cedarcrest; Tuesday May 18; 7:15

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Kamiak 51-43

Edmonds-Woodway scoring:

Sofia Charmorro 9, Halle Waram 9, Kaddy Kongira 8, Melanie Walsh 8, Hazel Mills 6, Ella Wallace 5, Nevaeh Gary 3, Nya Deng 2, Melia Plumis 1

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 1-1; Kamiak 1-1

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Archbishop Murphy; Tuesday May 18; 7:15 p.m.

Cascade at Mountlake Terrace game cancelled

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Shorewood; Tuesday May 18; 7:15 p.m.

— Compiled by Steve Willits