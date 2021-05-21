High school sports roundup for May 19, 2021

Boys Basketball

Archbishop Murphy defeated Edmonds-Woodway 61-52

Archbishop Murphy top scorers:

Zach Ingle 23, Ben Snider 8, JT Clymer 7, Lukas Doyle 7

Edmonds-Woodway top scorers:

Ruot Deng 10, Adonai Daniel 9, Jacob Gabler 9, Dillon Runsdorff 9

Records: Archbishop Murphy 3-1; Edmonds-Woodway 0-3

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Mariner; Friday May 21; 7:15 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Cedarcrest defeated Meadowdale 58-49

Cedarcrest scorers:

Tyler Hampton 19, Kian Pegueros-Warren 18, Lleyton Bergstrom 10, Mason Pudwill 9

Meadowdale scorers:

Louis Gallagher 14, Leo Baguian 13

Records: Cedarcrest 2-2; Meadowdale 0-3

Meadowdale next game: at Kamiak; Friday May 21; 7:15 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace defeated Shorewood 57-48

Mountlake Terrace scorers:

Muhammad Kinteh 9, Vitaly Mkrtychyan 9, Jai Nath 8, Robbie Baringer 6, Cameron Larsen 6, Tigran Mkrtychyan 6, Jeffrey Anyimah 5, Jace Breakfield 5, Trazz Pepper 2, Addison Mattix 1

Shorewood scorers:

Rahmatullah Salim 15, Canon Sanders 12, Ethan Farley 4, Brayden Freitas 4, Pityas Isayas 4, Rhys DeCastro 3, Evan Dellino 2, Zack Herndon 2, David Lin 2

Records: Mountlake Terrace 3-0; Shorewood 0-3

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Marysville Pilchuck; Friday May 21; 7:15 p.m.

Shorecrest defeated Lynnwood 67-49

No details reported

Records: Shorecrest 2-0; Lynnwood 0-3

Lynnwood next game: vs Cascade; Friday May 21; 7:15 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Girls Wrestling

Edmonds-Woodway, Meadowdale and Mountlake Terrace participated in an 11 team match at Snohomish High School.

Emily Reed of Edmonds-Woodway recorded two pins Wednesday night in the 115 lb division. Reed is now 4-0 on the season with four pins.

No other results reported.

Next match for all three schools: at Mariner High School; Tuesday May 25; 6 p.m.

— Compiled by Steve Willits