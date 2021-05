High school sports roundup for May 24, 2021

Boys Wrestling

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorewood 48-24

106- Double forfeit; 113- AP Tran (EW) won by forfeit ; 120- Clayton Elder (SW) won by forfeit; 126- Double forfeit; 132- Quincy Laflin (S) won by forfeit; 138- Baylor Denkinger (EW) pnin Nenry Poetzl (S) 1:43; 145- Reece LeCompte (EW) pinned Isaac Van Horn (S) 1:43; 152- George Quintans (EW) pinned Joseph Rivera (S) 1:06; 160- Brendan Baldock (EW) pinned Addison Brueck (S) 0:19; 170- Liam Fitting (EW) won by forfeit; 182- Alex Rapelje (EW) pinned Alberto Solano (S) 0:47; 195- Justis Whittaker (EW) pinned Leyton Houck(S) 3:10 ; 220- Max Null (S) pinned Evan Gibbs (EW) 3:55; 285- Hunter Tibodeau (S) pinned George Kartono (EW) 1:46

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 4-1; Shorewood 3-2

Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Cedarcrest; Wednesday May 26; 7 p.m.