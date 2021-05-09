High school sports roundup for May 7, 2021

Baseball

Lynnwood defeated Edmonds-Woodway 3-1

In the last game of the 2021 high school season for both teams, Lynnwood defeated Edmonds-Woodway, 3-1. The Warriors’ squad included five varsity players who were part of the 2016 Pacific Little League team that won the state championship, sending them to the Western Regionals of the Little League World Series Tournament. The coach of their PLL team, Robley Corsi, now serves as an assistant coach for the Warriors, and also coached the 2014 Pacific Little League team that played in the Little League World Series in 2014.

Winning Pitcher: Mason Lane

Highlights

Lynnwood Pitching:

Mason Lane 7 IP, 7 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 3 K

Lynnwood Hitting:

Keenan Masters 1-3, 1 R, 1 RBI

Mason Lane 1-3, 1 R

Jace Hampson 1-4, 1 R

Edmonds-Woodway Pitching:

Maddox Stojkovic 4 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

Gibby Marshall-Inman 3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K

Edmonds-Woodway Hitting:

Remy Heckman 1-2, 1 BB

Brenden Haverlock 2-3, 1 RBI

Maddox Stojkovic 2-3

Ryson Yabut 2-3

Records: Lynnwood 7-6; Edmonds-Woodway 9-4

End of Season

Mountlake Terrace defeated Meadowdale 3-2

Winning Pitcher- Adison Mattix

Save- Ryan Cacatian

Junior pitcher Adison Mattix struck out 10 batters and allowed one earned run over 5 1/3 innings as Mountlake Terrace ended their season with a 9-3 record

Mattix ended the season with a record of 4-1, 43 strikeouts and a 1.03 earned run average.

Highlights

Mountlake Terrace Pitching:

Adison Mattix 5 1/3 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 10 K

Ryan Cacatian 1 2/3 IP, 1 H, 3 K

Mountlake Terrace Hitting:

Ryan Cacatian 1-3, 1 R, 2 SB

Robbie Baringer 1-3, 1 R, 1 RBI

Records: Mountlake Terrace 9-3; Meadowdale 6-7

End Of Season

Softball

Mariner defeated Lynnwood 2-0

Winning Pitcher: Alexis Slater

Highlights

Mariner Pitching:

Alexis Slater 7 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 14 K

Mariner Hitting:

Alexis Slater 2 H

Mackenzie Graham 1 RBI

Danika Molisani 1 RBI

Lynnwood Pitching:

Sydney Weitkamp 7 IP, 2 R, 10 K

Records: Mariner 8-5; Lynnwood 5-8

End of Season

Meadowdale defeated Edmonds-Woodway 5-4

No details reported

Records: Meadowdale 8-5; Edmonds-Woodway 8-5

End of Season

— Compiled by Steve Willits